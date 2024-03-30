Matt Cardona makes surprise return to AEW and immediately gets a title match

TNT Champion Adam Copeland kicked off tonight’s (Mar. 30) episode of AEW Collision with his very first defense of the gold. This was his latest match in The Cope Open, where anyone can appear to answer an open challenge.

Who showed up tonight for a shot at the TNT championship? Well, you already know by the headline that it was The Indy God, Matt Cardona:

The Deathmatch King! The Indy God!

Matt Cardona returns to AEW to challenge his former friend Adam Copeland for the TNT Title!



Given their history as Edge and Zack Ryder in WWE, the commentators hyped it up as a battle between teacher and student.

Cardona played the heel, and at one point kicked the rope between Copeland’s legs when the referee wasn’t looking. He followed up with Copeland’s own Impaler DDT for a near fall.

The Rated R Superstar countered Radio Silence and turned it into a buckle bomb. Adam tried to finish Matt off with the spear, but Cardona countered it with Radio Silence and almost won the title.

Both men were looking for a spear after that, but Copeland pulled the trigger faster and was able to score the pin fall win.

Oh, but things were far from over. Just as Copeland’s celebration got going, the lights went out, signaling an appearance from Malakai Black. The House of Black attacked Copeland, which brought out Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston for the save.

Perhaps Copeland’s next TNT title challenger will be a member of the House of Black. But before we get there, you can let us know in the comments below what you thought of Matt Cardona’s surprise appearance on Collision.