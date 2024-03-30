Ruby Soho won’t stand by her man

The budding romance between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang is one of the consistent pleasures on Friday night Rampage. The latest chapter may have cooled the passion when Ruby wouldn’t stand by her man.

After Saraya’s brother violently attacked Angelo Parker, Cool Hand wasn’t so cool anymore. Ang was red hot with anger to get payback. Ruby calmed his rage with advice not to fall into Saraya’s trap. It was especially frustrating for Ang when Zak Knight refused to accept a match while AEW was in Canada, which was considered to be Angelo’s home turf.

Ang couldn’t wait any longer, and he went on the prowl to serve justice with fists and a steel pipe. Ang got a few good licks in before the Zodiac escaped. The blow that stung the most was Ruby looking on with a glare of disappointment. She was near tears that Cool Hand wouldn’t listen to her warning about not looking for a fight with Knight. Ruby placed a kiss on Ang’s lips to say goodbye. “I can’t be here for this.”

Well, that was an unexpected turn in the story. And frankly, it is disappointing. Given all that their love story has been through, I shake my head that Ruby won’t stand by her man in this situation. She should have recognized that a flimsy excuse isn’t enough to tame the tiger known as Angelo Parker. Despite the cool demeanor, his blood runs hot, especially when a grudge feud is rising. Cool Hand just can’t win. Ang commented on social media, “Damned if I do damned if I don’t.”

Two steps forward, one step backward. I still have hope that this story leads to more magic between Ruby and Ang. AEW returns stateside next week, so either Knight will have to put up for a match or come up with another excuse. Whichever way the story goes, the wheels should be in motion for action, unless Ruby rains on the parade again.

What was your reaction to the latest chapter in the love story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang?