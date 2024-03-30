Bullet Club Gold invades Billy Gunn’s home

Friday night is a good night for pranks and shenanigans. Just ask Bullet Club Gold. They invaded the home of Billy Gunn with mischief in mind, however, the plan didn’t end well for them.

AEW signed off on this trespassing to air on Rampage (Mar. 29, 2024). When questioned by the cameraman about the legality of breaking into Billy’s house, Austin Gunn claimed it’s not illegal if they are related. Colten Gunn didn’t think the cops would ever find them anyway, even though, the video would be airing on TNT. Billy wasn’t home at that moment, so the Bang Bang Gang helped themselves to harmless delinquency by knocking over plastic bottles, tossing snacks on the floor, and throwing protein powder in the trash. White got a little wound up and decided to swing his baseball bat at the television set, which was conveniently airing AEW programming. Before Switchblade could do any real damage, that’s when Billy arrived home to enter through the front door. Bullet Club Gold ran away from a spanking at the hands of Daddy Ass.

The Gunn sons played the victim in reaction on social media. Austin commented, “Not being welcome in the home you grew up in is criminal… We did NOTHING WRONG… Once you pick a side.. stay there.” Colten added, “Wowwww…. My own dad tried to attack us in our childhood home….now you guys see the monster we have to deal with.” Max Caster requested administrative punishment from master of discipline Bryan Danielson, “Trespassing. Breaking & entering. Voyeurism…? Please FINE these guys.” Anthony Bowens has yet to weigh in, so we have to assume that he is too busy scissoring.

Aside from the silliness, there was actually a piece of news in there. White declared that Bullet Club Gold are coming to take the AEW World Trios Championship. Switchblade and the Gunns are ranked #1 in the trios division to bolster their case. Bullet Club Gold versus The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass would certainly make sense for the Dynasty PPV on April 21.

Share your reaction to the latest knucklehead behavior from Bullet Club Gold.