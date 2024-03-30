AEW Rampage (Mar. 29, 2024) emanated from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. The show featured Daddy Magic competing for a taste to challenge for gold, Dustin Rhodes showing he can still jam in the ring, Bullet Club Gold invading Billy Gunn’s home, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Butcher

Dustin showed his skills with classic wrestling, then Butcher gained control with an intense focus on damaging his opponent’s left arm. Dustin grit through the pain to rally for a Cross Rhodes and a Final Reckoning to win.

Dustin Rhodes defeated Butcher.

Bullet Club Gold invaded Billy Gunn’s house. As Jay White was about to smash the television, Daddy Ass arrived. Switchblade and the Gunn sons ran away like a group of adolescent no-goodniks.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose

The Virtuosa stomped out Rose’s rally to win easy with an armbar.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rose.

Toni Storm claimed that she was unable to compete due to a mysterious hamstring injury. In her place will be the understudy.

Mariah May vs. Nikita

The Glamour dominated the competition. Nikita showed a spark of fight until May regained control for a running hip attack in the corner and a fireman’s carry Michinoku driver to win.

Mariah May defeated Nikita.

Zak Knight wasn’t bothered by Cool Hand Ang’s accusations of cowardice. The Zodiac refuses to give Ang the home field advantage in Canada. Angelo ran in to pound punches and swing a steel pipe at Knight. Ruby Soho looked on with disapproval. She asked him not to fall into their trap of looking for a fight. Since Ang didn’t listen, she ditched him.

The Righteous will fight through pain to see who blinks first. It builds character.

"You have to stare Death in the eyes and see who blinks first."

The Righteous



The closer was Daddy Magic challenging Roderick Strong for a shot at the AEW International Championship. This bout was set up backstage with a promo on social media. Daddy Magic wanted a taste of gold, but Strong refused to hand out opportunities willy-nilly. Strong wants Daddy Magic to earn it in an eliminator. If Daddy Magic can beat Strong, then the champ will grant the title bout. DADDY!

Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Roderick Strong vs. Daddy Magic

Matt Menard was in front of his home crowd, and he worked the French-Canadian fans as Papa Magie. Daddy Magic started strong with a diving shoulder tackle. Strong took control with a brutal backbreaker on the apron. Daddy Magic dug deep to rally with clotheslines and punches in the corner. Daddy Magic paid homage to Rick Martel with a Boston crab. Sensing Strong was in trouble, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett decided it was time to create distractions. Daddy Magic didn’t bite at first. Instead, he suckered Strong into a cutter. Daddy Magic’s downfall was taking the bait later. As he punched the Kingdom off the apron, Strong blindsided him with a jumping knee to win.

Roderick Strong defeated Daddy Magic.

After the match, the Undisputed Kingdom wanted to injure Daddy Magic. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta ran out for the save. The Best Friends were ambushed by the Young Bucks for low blows and EVP Triggers to close the show.

Grade: C

Adequate show.

Daddy Magic was the star with the home crowd in the palm of his hand. It was nice to see Papa Magie receive the spotlight in that specific circumstance. He worked a basic babyface match with an energetic rally, and it was fun. Normally, I would argue that Roderick Strong shouldn’t need help against a wrestler on the lower level of the ladder, but this was a unique situation. Papa Magie was feeding off the energy of the crowd. That’s how upsets happen.

Dustin Rhodes and Butcher worked a classic style of match. The Natural strut his stuff on the mat, while the meat man targeted a body part. Dustin finished with a strong rally to show he still has gas left in the tank. The women’s contests were showcases against overmatched competition. Nothing more to say about that.

The scenes with Bullet Club Gold, Cool Hand Ang, and the Righteous added some story sizzle. Invading Billy Gunn’s home turned out to be harmless hijinx. I like seeing Cool Hand stand up for himself. I can’t say the same about Ruby Soho dropping her man. So much for love. Vincent and Dutch spit poetry about pain as food for thought. They should write self-help books.

