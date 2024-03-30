Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Mar. 30) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this weekend from London, Ontario’s Budweiser Gardens. The show will feature build toward next month’s Dynasty PPV.

That will include the first defense of Adam Copeland’s second TNT title reign, as the new champ has issued an Open Challenge! We’ll also see two quarterfinal matches in the tournament to crown new AEW Tag Team champions: FTR vs. The Infantry and Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight.

Plus, Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli will team with Katsuyori Shibata for a trios clash with The Righteous & Lance Archer... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR MAR. 30