During tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view (PPV), they announced they would be back on PPV in eight weeks with a new show.

On Sunday, April 21, they will host their new Dynasty PPV from St. Louis, Missouri.

There was rumor about this recently, and they recently filed a copyright for “Dynasty.” This also goes along with Tony Khan recently saying that they were looking to run more PPVs during the year, with the sweet spot being around nine.

We’ll see if the strategy of more shows a year will change their approach to booking them, such as less matches per card since it’s less pressing to get everyone on the card with another opportunity 6-8 weeks away. Or perhaps eventually starting them at 7 PM so they’re over closer to 11 pm than midnight on Sundays.

Dynasty will give us our first hints if any changes when it comes around in April.

Until then, you can follow the results of tonight’s Revolution show at our live blog here.