Tony Khan couldn’t get rid of PAC, so he’ll be back in AEW very soon

PAC hasn’t wrestled since last July. There haven’t been many updates on why, outside of a report at the end of the year that he was on the “injured list”.

He’ll be back in AEW soon, though. We know because that’s what he told us in a vignette that played during the Revolution pre-show tonight (Mar. 3).

It’s an odd piece of business, with the Bastard running through his kayfabe history at AEW before telling us he almost died (well, he says “popped me clogs”, which the internet tells me is British slang for dying). He also closes by proclaiming he’s alive. He definitely seems unhinged as we catch a glimpse of PAC arguing with a multiverse worth of other PACs.

PAC also taunts Tony Khan about his inability to get rid of him, and vows to “drag this festering scrotum of a company into a new age”.

Check it out...

Excited for the Bastard’s return?