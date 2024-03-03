Samoa Joe could lose his AEW World title at Revolution without being pinned or submitted, so in his Triple Threat against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page, Joe took the fight to both right at the bell.

He didn’t succeed in ending the match early, or even prevent mortal enemies Page & Strickland from targeting each other. But points for trying.

#AEW World Champion Samoa Joe isn't going to let the rivalry between Swerve and Hangman get in the way of his championship reign!



Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!

: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n

: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@SamoaJoe | #HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/jthNBbeOaX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024

It didn’t even stop them from teaming up to powerbomb the champ off the middle rope...

...but their alliance was short-lived.

For fans following a possible double turn between Strickland & Page, we’ll note that Swerve declined to win this one the way he beat Hangman in one of their encounters.

Page also attacked the referee to keep Strickland from winning, which may have also cost him the match after he took Swerve out with the World title.

Their rivalry may have even played into the finish. Swerve looked to have things won after hitting Page with his own Buckshot Lariat and following it up with a JML Driver. Joe grabbed Strickland and threw him across the ring to lock the Coquina Clutch in on Hangman. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy tapped, and did so quickly enough the announce team wondered if he’d done it just to ensure Swerve didn’t win the belt.

We’ll figure that out later, perhaps. For now, Samoa Joe’s reign continues.

Get complete Revolution results and coverage of the entire show here.