AEW Revolution 2024 results: Ospreay wins a thriller

By Sean Rueter
At Revolution tonight (Mar. 3) in Greensboro, North Carolina, Will Ospreay made his PPV debut as a full-time member of the AEW roster. It was an intra-faction battle set-up by Don Callis, pitting Ospreay against fellow Family member Konosuke Takeshita in an “iron sharpens iron” stratagem from the hated manager.

The first-time ever match delivered great in-ring action, as expected.

Each man rocked the other with a forearm, and Takeshita hit this amazing counter to an Oscutter attempt...

Counters from the Japanese wrestler were a theme, with this top rope move coming after fighting off a hurricanrana and leaving Ospreay with a nasty welt on his lower back.

After even more big shots from both men, the Brit finally ended it with a Hidden Blade.

That was the ending most expected. Another outcome many expected was Ospreay leaving the Callis Family, but that didn’t happen. He and Takeshita showed respect for each other after the match. And then another Family member appeared, who just so happened to be a member of Will’s New Japan stable United Empire — and the ROH Television champion — Kyle Fletcher.

We learned Ospreay will challenge for that belt face his friend on Dynamite this Wednesday. Did the fact he and Fletcher threw up the symbol of their other faction say anything about their future in Callis’ Family?

Get complete Revolution results and coverage of the entire show here.

