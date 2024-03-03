After a delay to change the mat (covered in Dax Harwood’s blood from the Blackpool Combat Club’s win over FTR in the preceding match, and a fakeout from Mariah May coming out in an old Toni Storm gimmick — AEW Revolution‘s Women’s World title match got underway.

AEW Women's World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is ready to put on the performance of a LIFETIME. But not without a few mind games...



The Timeless champion was fully in her current character while taking on her old friend Deonna Purrazzo. There were less antics than usual as Storm sought to go hold for hold and blow for blow with The Virtuosa. Toni did gain control with a kick below the belt while she had referee Aubrey Edwards distracted, but Purrazzo fought her way back from that... all the way back to get Storm to tap out to her Venus De Milo finisher.

But the champ’s manservant Lutha distracted Edwards, which allowed May to draw Deonna’s attention. A piledriver from Storm followed, and the title stays with with The Timeless One.

