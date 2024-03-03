Orange Cassidy prides himself on being a fighting champion, and that’s taken it’s toll on the AEW International titleholder as doctors have been hesitant to even clear him for matches the last few weeks. The champ’s also tired of Undisputed Kingdom targeting his friends during his feud with Roderick Strong, so he told them to stay away from his defense against Roddy at Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Those two things left OC in immediate jeopardy tonight (Mar. 3). Strong targeted Cassidy’s heavily taped midsection with his arsenal of backbreakers and gutbusters, including a devastating-looking one onto the top rope.

As he has throughout his run with the International belt, Cassidy fought through the pain, surviving submissions and hitting some of his signature spots. But even connecting with something like a DDT left OC in pain. That didn’t stop him from landing an Orange Punch/Beach Break combo, but it didn’t stop him from pulling Strong away from the ropes.

Not long after saving himself by grabbing the bottom rope, End of Heartache ended Cassidy’s reign.

In the aftermath of the win, an old friend surprised the new champ — Kyle O’Reilly was here! he and Strong shared a hug, but he didn’t accept the Undisputed Kingdom shirt offered by Mike Bennett & Matt Taven. O’Reilly whispered something in his old Undisputed ERA teammates ear and left.

Intrigue!

