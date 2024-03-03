We didn’t get Meat Madness at AEW Revolution on Mar. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina, but we weren’t very far into the Eight-Man All-Star Scramble that replaced it when we the ring cleared for a beefy showdown between Wardlow, Lance Archer, Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs.

The other four men in this fight for a future AEW World title shot — Dante Martin, CMLL’s Magnus, Chris Jericho & HOOK — got back into it after those four men cycled through hitting power spots on one another. A Jericho Codebreaker led to a series of dives by the leaner men in the match, and from there we got a mix of high flying, shows of strength and submission attempts as everyone vied for the pinfall or submission that would the Scramble.

In the end, it was one by the Meaty Man who promised to win it last week on Dynamite. Wardlow put down with a powerbomb on Martin, and will challenge the winner of tonight’s Samoa Joe/Hangman Page/Swerve Strickland World title match at some point in the near future.

Get complete Revolution results and coverage of the entire show here.