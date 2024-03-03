Bryan Danielson vowed to not only win the Continental Crown title from Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution on Mar. 3... he promised to make the champ tap out. For his part, the Mad King was going to make Danielson show him so respect by winning a match he dedicated to Jun Akiyama — one of his heroes who’d recently been disrespected by the American Dragon.

To accomplish his goal, Danielson targeted Kingston’s hand. That not only opened up possibilities to get Eddie to tap out, it took away the champ’s striking ability. Pain didn’t stop him from hitting his Uraken spinning backfist, though.

The Mad King also survived and/or fought his way free from a number of submission attempts, which seemed to frustrate Bryan enough to forget his strategy and get into a striking exchange with the champ. It was a decision that cost him, as Eddie used his left hand to fight off a Busaiku Knee, hit a Tenryu Powerbomb, and retain all three of his titles (the Ring of Honor World, New Japan Strong Openweight, and AEW Continental).

And afterwards, after a little joking around, Danielson not only shook Kingston’s hand, he raised it as the Greensboro Coliseum crowd chanted his name.

