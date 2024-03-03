For their PPV-opening TNT title match at AEW Revolution on Mar. 3, champion Christian Cage showed up with his entire faction in tow. Challenger Daniel Garcia entered alone.

The Patriarchy wasn’t much help for Cage in the early going as he seemed to tweak his left ankle running the ropes, and Garcia focused in on it.

The Prodigy Nick Wayne tried to help his “father” earn a countout victory, but Garcia has that sniffed out. It still helped to give Christian time to regroup and get back into the match. Involvement from Killswitch while Cage had referee Aubrey Edwards distracted brought out Garcia’s own mentor Daddy Magic Matt Menard, and was followed by a couple great nearfalls.

But Mother Wayne distracted Edwards again after Cage survived a jackknife cover by grabbing the bottom, allowing her son to launch himself into Garcia. A Killswitch (the move, not the former Luchasaurus) later and Christian retained.

