All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight (Sun., Mar. 3) with Revolution 2024. The show comes our way from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina at 8 pm ET.

The event gets rolling at the start time of 6:30 pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for 90 minutes on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Triller TV.

The Young Bucks are the perfect team to end Sting’s career

Sting is all set for his retirement match at tonight’s event, just a couple weeks away from turning 65 years old. He and Darby Allin will defend the AEW world tag team titles in a Tornado Tag match against the Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks are the ideal opponents for Sting’s final match. First, their record of delivering great matches on PPV is top notch. Sting doesn’t want to go out looking like Ric Flair some pathetic old man who no longer has it, and the Bucks are the right opponents to ensure he looks every bit like the legend that he is.

Second, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are giant douchebags, and a whole lot of wrestling fans can’t stand these guys. Just look at those mustaches! How great would it be to see Sting dive off that balcony one last time to put these jackasses through a table?

Third, there is a lot of uncertainty about the outcome of the match. This is the Bucks’ first PPV match since returning to AEW with the corporate heel EVP gimmick, and a top act in the company typically wins that kind of match. But isn’t it extremely tempting to assume there’s no way Sting can actually lose his retirement match, especially after the Bucks beat up his sons with baseball bats a few weeks ago? He simply can’t lose his final match and undefeated record, especially against these F’N guys, right?

That powerful emotion of how terrible it would be if the Bucks send Sting into retirement as a loser is all part of the work that even hardcore fans of pro wrestling can’t help but be affected by. Some of us have convinced ourselves that, even though it’s logical (and usually the right call) for a champion to drop the belt on their way out the door, in this case it doesn’t have to happen like that because Tony Khan can just book a tournament to crown new tag champions after Sting retires. And yeah, the Bucks can just win that tournament if the plan is to put the belts on them. I’m just saying, that’s an awful lot of unnecessary extra steps involved to get the belts onto the Young Bucks when the more straightforward and heated path is to strap them tonight at Revolution.

The point I’m trying to make is that a lot of people out there think it would be the worst thing ever if the Bucks win tonight, and so that makes these fans even more invested in watching Revolution to see Sting prevail over these shitheads. That feeling wouldn’t be nearly as strong if another elite team like FTR was standing across the ring from Sting and Darby tonight.

No matter the outcome, one of the things I’m most curious about at Revolution is to see what AEW does for Sting after his final match is over. Will there be a big send-off ceremony for The Icon right there on the spot, including an emotional speech from the man himself? Will there be any surprises on hand to make that moment as special and memorable as it can possibly be? Will the Young Bucks find a way to ruin that too?

The rest of the card

These ten matches are also currently advertised for tonight at Revolution:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW world title

The feud between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland has spilled over into the world title scene. Their last match ended in a time limit draw, so now they both get to challenge Samoa Joe for the top prize in AEW. Swerve has vowed to make history by becoming the first Black world champion in AEW history. Hangman will never forgive Swerve for threatening his toddler last year, and says he’d rather die than see Swerve become world champion. Meanwhile, Joe recently demonstrated he is still in top form by retaining his belt against HOOK.

Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW women’s world championship

Storm and Purrazzo used to be close friends, but Storm has lost her mind since then and now thinks she is a Hollywood star from the 1940’s. A Jersey-style ass-kicking from Deonna might be enough to knock some sense into Storm, but the expected arrival of Mercedes Mone at Big Business probably means there won’t be a title change here, especially if Purrazzo doesn’t have anyone at ringside to prevent Mariah May from getting involved.

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship

Danielson refuses to show this bum any respect, even after Eddie eliminated him from the Continental Classic tournament and went on to win this crown. Kingston wants to win this match to humiliate Bryan by forcing him to shake the hand of a man he doesn’t respect.

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT championship

Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia both got hot at the same time and decided to fight each other over the right to challenge Christian for the TNT title at Revolution. Christian ruined the end of their match and took Adam out with a conchairto, so Garcia gets the title shot. After that happened, it didn’t take Christian long at all to talk about Daniel’s dead father. Garcia remains confident that he can win as long as he has Daddy Magic by his side. Does that mean Daddy is going to turn on him?

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW international championship

Soon after the Undisputed Kingdom officially formed, Roderick Strong made it his mission statement to win the AEW International title. Adam Cole’s heel faction will have very little momentum going forward if Strong fails to bring home the gold here. The bad guys have beaten up just about all of Orange’s friends in the build up to this fight, but OC seems to always find a way to win when the belt is on the line.

Wardlow vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. HOOK vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. Brian Cage in an All-Star Scramble

Meat Madness was canceled because Keith Lee and Miro are unavailable, so Tony Khan replaced it with this match of eight “all-stars” who are trying to win a future shot at the AEW world title. Wardlow has talked a big game about how that belt belongs to him, so we’ll see if he falls flat on his face in his first chance since then to secure a title shot. HOOK and Brian Cage have their own feud going on, so they may cancel each other out here. The same description applies to Jericho and Hobbs. CMLL’s Magnus has no chance in hell of winning this bout. Lance Archer almost always loses high stakes matches like this. Finally, Dante might be able to sneak out a win if Tony Khan is looking for an underdog babyface to feed to Samoa Joe later this month.

FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Moxley dared any team to step up to the Blackpool Combat Club, and FTR immediately answered the call. Moxley choked out Dax in a singles match, and BCC brutally laid out FTR afterwards. FTR still has not gotten their revenge for what happened that night.

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The is Ospreay’s first match since officially joining the AEW roster and finishing his obligations with NJPW. Don Callis put this match together to show off just how much talent he has in his faction, but smart money says Ospreay won’t remain in the Callis family for much longer.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Willie Mack, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Private Party & Jay Lethal (pre-show)

AEW repeatedly says Bang Bang Scissor Gang is a super faction. The group will take its super faction prowess over to the pre-show to fight a hodgepodge of Jeff Jarrett’s crew, Private Party, and Willie Mack. Uh, sure. Ultimately, I don’t know why Bang Bang Scissor Gang even exists if they aren’t going after The Undisputed Kingdom.

Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (pre-show)

Unlike their manager Stokely Hathaway, Nightingale and Statlander are not interested in using underhanded tactics to win. If Stokely’s antics cost them another match, perhaps they will kick him to the curb. Meanwhile, this is Julia Hart’s first match since January 13. Will one of the babyfaces earn a future TBS title match if they can pin her in this match?

Summary

This show has an obvious and powerful selling point, and that’s the retirement match for Sting. Will he go out as an undefeated champion with an excellent performance in a match that nobody will ever forget? Will he go out in the traditional manner by putting over the Corporate Bucks? Will Ric Flair turn on Sting yet again? Will any surprise friends or foes from Sting’s past show up to affect the outcome? The bottom line is that Sting’s retirement makes Revolution a must-watch show, and there’s a lot of anticipation to see what AEW has planned as the proper send-off for this legendary pro wrestler.

What will you be looking for at Revolution?