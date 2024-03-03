AEW Collision (Mar. 2, 2024) emanated from Propst Arena in Huntsville, AL. The show featured Mark Briscoe bringing a fiery fight, Roderick Strong stretching Orange Cassidy, Daddy Magic saving Daniel Garcia, and more in the go-home to Revolution.

Catch up on all the Collision details with top-notch play-by-play from Geno Mrosko.

Saturday night is alright for fighting. Collision started with fire, and it ended with chaos. A lot of the happenings in between felt like treading water prior to the PPV.

Mark Briscoe unhinged

The broadcast started with Buddy Matthews heading to the ring. As Matthews was chilling in the corner, Mark Briscoe appeared out of nowhere to pull him outside for a brawl. Dat Boy stepped up off a chair for a cannonball over the ropes crashing onto Matthews into a table.

Briscoe grabbed a steel spike for payback, but Brody King and Malakai Black rushed to the ring. Briscoe hit a low blow on King and whacked the big man in the back with chair shots. He also used the chair to block a kick from Black. Briscoe had the spike ready to stab Black, however, Matthews flew into screen with a running knee to save the House of Black leader.

Briscoe and Matthews fought up stage and off to the side down low. Briscoe had an idea and grabbed the pyrotechnic control box to push buttons. Flame on. He placed Matthews face above the fire shooting tube, but security mauled Briscoe to prevent him from pressing the button. If left to his own devices, Briscoe surely would have burned Matthews face off.

That opening segment was ludicrously chaotic in a great way. This show looked uninspiring on paper, so it was a smart call to start with Briscoe unhinged. The segment gave a jolt of fiery energy to create a vibe that anything could happen on this evening. Not much unexpected occurred for the rest of the show, but it’s the idea that counts to get the crowd and viewers pumped for whatever came next.

I like how the brawl was crafted with Briscoe kicking ass without being a superhero, a la Super Cena, against the odds. The way he took down the House of Black made sense step by step. One-on-one with Matthews was fair. No man can withstand a low blow, so that was a neutralizer on the monster of the HoB. Blocking Black’s kick with the chair was smoothly executed not to feel telegraphed. Thumbs up for the camera work on Matthews running knee bursting into screen. That came as a complete surprise. It was also an enjoyable touch to have about twenty people swarm Briscoe at the end. That hammered home the danger of the moment, and it provided an over-the-top visual.

Go-home main event

The feature attraction of the evening was Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Daniel Garcia, & Hook taking on Roderick Strong, Christian Cage, Kill Switch, & Brian Cage in an 8-man tag. Prince Nana and the Patriarchy were ringside. The action played out mixing and matching Revolution feuds with just enough encounters between rivals to tease without overworking to spoil freshness for the PPV.

The zestiness increased with a hot tag to Cassidy.

The match broke down into moves all around. The little men babyfaces used smart teamwork to topple the powerhouses. The ring cleared with scattered action on the outside leaving Trent and Kill Switch to determine the winner. Nick Wayne lent a helping hand with cheap shot on Trent. The dino clubbed his adversary in the back of the head to win.

The excitement increased after the contest. The feuds paired off into fisticuffs. Cage and Hook rumbled with punches. Strong stretched Cassidy with a Boston Crab for an extended period of time. Kill Switch was intent on chokeslamming Garcia onto a steel chair, but Daddy Magic made the save. No good deed goes unpunished. Matt Menard replaced Garcia as the chokeslam victim. The fisticuffs continued all over the place as the show went off the air.

The main event was alright with a few cool moments. The finish was a bit of a letdown having the only two non-PPV competitors determine the win, which is understandable to a degree not having the major names eat the pin prior to Revolution. The interference from Wayne did nothing to advance any angle. Daddy Magic acting as Garcia’s guardian angel will always be effective to get emotionally invested in their friendship. AEW needs to deliver a status update on Cassidy after Strong stretched him for so long. I can definitely believe the idea that OC is damaged goods heading into his International title defense. After all those matches against the Kingdom, they may have finally achieved a step forward in hurting Cassidy.

All in all, the main event was good enough to satiate, but it didn’t fill me with burning desire heading into Revolution.

Let’s jam through the rest of Collision.

Dante Martin defeated Pentagon and Bryan Keith. Three-way qualifier for the final spot in the All-Star Scramble match at Revolution. The closing sequence started with Penta executing a package piledriver to Keith on the apron. Martin took out the luchador with a destroyer on the apron, then he took top flight for a flying splash onto Keith for the win.

Hectic pace with entertaining action throughout. The finish was smart to have Martin be the vulture nibbling on Pentagon’s work. That cleared the path for victory. Martin should be a lively addition to the scramble.

Mariah May defeated Angelica Risk. May was extra aggressive but also sweet as sugar. She waved at Nigel McGuinness, who feigned fainting to fall out his seat.

May executed a spinning side slam with three revolutions. I love spinning moves like this, so I popped with joy.

May finished with the May Day fireman’s carry driver to win.

After the match, Toni Storm entered the ring. May thought her hero would pass along praise, but Storm completely ignored May en route to grabbing a microphone to call out Deonna Purrazzo. Storm wondered if destroying their friendship was worth it. She loves Purrazzo, but there is only room for one at the top. Purrazzo retorted that she can be Storm’s best friend and worst enemy. The Virtuosa continued talking trash by saying it will be hard for Storm to wipe her ass with two broken arms. Storm responded with the kiss of death. Purrazzo threw punches in retaliation. May made the save, but she paid the price by eating a piledriver from Purrazzo as Luther held Storm back from returning to the fray.

"I hope you have a bidet...because it's gonna be really hard to wipe your own a** when I break both your arms " - Deonna Purrazzo.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#ToniStorm | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/ywNDuMjN58 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024

May continues to own the spotlight in her matches. She wrestles with attitude in more ways than one. Aggression is mixed with playing to the crowd. Storm and Purrazzo sprinkled on the final flair to promote their title showdown at Revolution. Purrazzo delivered amusing threats. Storm’s half felt like a blend developing story material for her relationship with May.

The Acclaimed & Austin Gunn defeated the Dark Order. The match broke down in the end. Bowens reversed position to send John Silver running into a strike from Alex Reynolds. The Acclaimed capitalized on the friendly fire by closing with the Mic Drop combo. Max Caster pinned Reynolds to win.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang is still working on their cohesion. During the entrance, Jay White crowded Caster’s space too much on the rap, and Caster ‘botched’ it again by forgetting his lines. Whether or not last week’s mishap was intentional, this week’s malfunction was clearly part of the story. Caster was annoyed, however, White mended peace with him after the match. One step backward, two steps forward learning boundaries within the super group.

Wardlow promo. The big man spoke in the ring hyping the winner of the All-Star Scramble earning a world title shot. Chris Jericho interrupted to rain on Wardlow’s confidence. Don’t count out Le Champion. He’s an eight-time world champion, while Wardlow is at zero in that regard. Wardlow reiterated his dominance in the ring. Will Hobbs blindsided Jericho from behind as a message of power to Wardlow.

Thumbs down on this segment. The gab session took way too long without bringing anything new to the table. Wardlow rehashed similar talking points to his great promo a few weeks ago, and Jericho basically recapped his career accolades as a reason to believe in him. Wardlow pouted to the point that he came across like a whiny crybaby. That’s not a good look for his current attitude of ass-kicker supreme. It makes me want to change the channel rather than boo him. That’s not a shot on Wardlow’s delivery. It’s more about the redundant promo content. At least Hobbs was there to add a pinch of spice building anticipation for a hoss showdown with Wardow in the scramble match. With all Wardlow’s talk about world title opponents, I do wonder if this segment unnecessarily telegraphs his victory at Revolution.

Private Party defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal. Daniels was in a dancing mood strutting like Curry Man.

The veterans surprisingly appeared to have the win in tow when Sydal took out Isiah Kassidy on a Meteora and Daniels hit Angel’s Wing on Marq Quen. During the pinfall cover, Jeff Jarrett’s crew ran in as a distraction. Jay Lethal arrived from the backside to plant Daniels on an STO. Lethal pulled Quen on top for the winning pin.

My initial reaction to this finish is pure poppycock, but it might be better to reserve judgement to see if this is step one of a story. The justification for Jarrett’s interference is that they are teaming with Private Party and Willie Mack for a 12-man tag against the Bang Bang Scissor Gang on the Zero Hour pre-show. If the partnership dissolves immediately, then this interference spot was worthless and did nobody any favors. If there are legs to a new union, then we’ll see how it pans out. At the least, Daniels and Sydal deserve a rematch or a bout against Jarrett and Lethal.

Thunder Rosa defeated Cassandra Golden. The former world champion made quick work of her opponent. Thunder added a new wrinkle with a short-arm scissor style of submission to win. There’s not much to react to for this bout. Thunder is racking up wins against inferior competition to climb the rankings.

Notes: Swerve Strickland paid the price for letting his guard down being nice to Hangman Page. Swerve will never take his eyes off the cowboy again. The mogul aims to be whatever it takes to win the AEW World Championship at Revolution.

After being blindsided by Hangman Adam Page this past Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, Swerve Strickland has a message for his opponents at #AEWRevolution!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/sPaGylUL0u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024

Hangman Page clarified that he is not injured. He will be ready for the world title bout. The cowboy was sorry for taking advantage of the people’s trust, but he had to do it. Hangman would rather die than let Swerve win the championship. This excuse sticks in line with Hangman not necessarily turning heel. Those fans that are ride or die with the cowboy will understand the need for his mischievous methods.

Hangman Adam Page revealed a new side of himself Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in order to secure his victory at #AEWRevolution!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/OaAXarSAP3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024

Stokely Hathaway accepted accountability for trying to cheat in Kris Statlander’s match. Willow Nightingale urged that they need to be on the same page to kick ass against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Humor was present with Statlander continually brushing Stooley’s arm off her shoulder.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander are NOT looking to make friends during their tag team match against Skye Blue and Julia Hart at #AEWRevolution Zero Hour.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@willowwrestles | @callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/WVOPzRqCL6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024

Serena Deeb is looking for tougher challenges in the ring. Referencing to herself as the final boss sure sounds like a shot at Mercedes Moné.

Deeb's Dojo is offering a free clinic to anyone who thinks they have what it takes step in the ring against The Professor.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/2mIMmcBVh4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024

Stud of the Show: Mark Briscoe

Dat Boy brought the fire figuratively and literally for the best part of the show.

Match of the Night: Dante Martin vs. Pentagon vs. Bryan Keith

High-octane action with stakes.

Grade: C+

This episode of Collision felt like treading water toward Revolution. It was the calm before the storm, if you will.

