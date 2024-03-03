All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., Mar. 3, 2023) from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with its annual Revolution event. Just 90 minutes before the main card kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

There’s two matches set for Zero Hour:

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

That will warm us up for a big night, headlined by Sting’s Last Match where he & Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Tag titles against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for every one of the matches on Revolution, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 6:30pm ET, and you can watch it above.

In the U.S. & Canada, the main card is available at Bleacher Report, and via cable & satellite providers Internationally, it’s on Triller TV.

Follow along with Revolution results and coverage of the entire card right here.