AEW Revolution 2024 results, live streaming match coverage: Sting’s Last Match

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT (Sun., Mar. 3, 2024) with their annual Revolution PPV. The fifth edition of this AEW event comes our way from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina at 8pm ET.

A Zero Hour pre-show will stream live and free starting at 6:30pm Eastern on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats.

In the U.S., the main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV). Internationally, it’s available on Triller TV.

AEW REVOLUTION QUICK RESULTS

AEW World Tag Team championship: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

AEW World championship: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World championship: Timeless Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Continental Crown championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Bryan Danielson TNT championship: Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW International championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin in an All-Star Scramble match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party

AEW REVOLUTION LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE