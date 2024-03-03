AEW is back tonight (Sun., Mar. 3, 2024) with their fifth annual Revolution PPV! The year’s show comes our way from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be headlined Sting in his farewell match, defending the Tag Team championship with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 6:30pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for 90 minutes on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Triller TV.

We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Revolution from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: