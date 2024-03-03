AEW is back tonight (Sun., Mar. 3, 2024) with their fifth annual Revolution PPV! The year’s show comes our way from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be headlined Sting in his farewell match, defending the Tag Team championship with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.
The event will get rolling at the start time of 6:30pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for 90 minutes on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Triller TV.
We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Revolution from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship:
- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title
- Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship
- Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship
- FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
- Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin in an All-Star Scramble match for a future AEW World title shot
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay
- Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart
- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
Loading comments...