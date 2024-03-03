All Elite Wrestling is back on Mar. 3 with their fifth annual Revolution pay-per-view! Their first big event of 2024 comes our way Sunday night from Greensboro, North Carolina at 8pm ET.

Including a free streaming pre-show which starts 90 minutes earlier, the event will feature six title matches — one of which is the final match of Sting’s legendary career, and another a Triple Threat for the company’s top prize. We’ll also get Will Ospreay’s first match as a member of the AEW roster, an eight-man for a future World title shot, and more.

It’s a lot to process. But our motley crew is back to make predictions about the matches coming our way Saturday night from Greensboro Coliseum, and muse about all things AEW along the way.

Let's get to it.

AEW REVOLUTION 2024 PREDICTIONS

Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team championship

Sean Rueter: There are ways to put people over on your way out with taking a loss. I think we’ll see some version of that here, likely with a big Darby comeback to save the day and ensure his partner goes out on top. Pick: It’s Sting (and Darby Allin)!

Geno Mrosko: Time honored tradition be damned, Sting needs to FINALLY be ready for Ric Flair to turn on him, stop it in its tracks, and score the win to go out as on top as possible. Pick: Sting. Always Sting. Forever Sting.

Claire Elizabeth: Alright rock and roll the Full Name Bucks are reinvigorated and I think they’re gonna make some magic here and, of course, bring home the gold. Pick: Young Bucks (Matthew Maxwell Buckingham Jackson & Nicholas Jeremy Buckingham Jackson)

Cain A. Knight: Tony Khan loves tournaments, and a Sting win probably requires a tournament to crown new tag team champions. But the Young Bucks are a great choice for Sting’s retirement match and they can totally win this thing. Let’s flip a coin that is heavily weighted in Sting’s favor since I don’t want him to lose. Pick: Sting

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Tradition calls for Sting to go out on his back, however, this isn’t a typical retirement match. The story demands a happy ending. Pick: Sting & Darby Allin

Marcus Benjamin: The end is here. The last Dynamite worked incredibly well for me and it was a great way for a send off. As invested in the business as Sting is, I just don’t see him losing his last match. I think we go with the emotional pick here in the main event and let the chips fall where they may afterward. Pick: Sting and Darby Allin. But mostly Sting. IT’S STING!

Kyle Decker: This is a tough one. There’s the fact that Sting is wrestling as a tag team (meaning his putting someone over isn’t as impactful) and in this case, it kind of makes sense to send him off into the sunset victorious. But I also think Sting is too old school not to go out on his back. And I think he’s going to insist too much that he does. Pick: The Young Bucks

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World championship

Sean Rueter: The arguments to the contrary are sound enough, but I remain convinced one of the points of this program is to flip Swerve and Hangman’s alignments. They’ll finish that off by having Page screw over his nemesis in an overtly heelish way before getting caught in a Coquina Clutch by the champ. Pick: Samoa Joe

Geno Mrosko: Another draw for the chaos. Pick: Draw

Claire Elizabeth: As much as I want this to be Swerve’s coronation I think booking the triple threat here means that Shane is going to have to wait at least one more cycle, Hangman’s gonna cost him, and then he and Hanger are gonna have a hell of a feud-ender baby! Pick: Samoa Joe

Cain A. Knight: Hangman says he’d rather die than see Swerve win the world title. Will there be a point in the match where he is so desperate to avoid a Swerve win that he simply lays down for Joe? Pick: Samoa Joe

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland will be too busy busting on each other, which leaves Samoa Joe free to mop up. Pick: Samoa Joe

Marcus Benjamin: Swerve is my emotional pick because I love Swerve and I’m down with his cause. That said, my head is going with Joe because it’s not time for his reign to end. Joe pins Hangman and Swerve lives to fight another day. Pick: Samoa Joe

Kyle Decker: Looks like there’s a clear path for Joe to retain (he should) while Swerve doesn’t get pinned (he shouldn’t) with Joe pinning an unhinged Hangman. Pick: Samoa Joe

Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World championship

Sean Rueter: We’ve been down this “recent signee gets and loses a title shot” road in the AEW Women’s division before. Here’s hoping we’re in for more soon. Pick: Toni Storm

Geno Mrosko: Purrazzo is fine as a challenger but not as champion, not over Storm, whose gimmick still manages to feel fresh even this far into it. Pick: Timeless Toni

Claire Elizabeth: This had a kernel of something but largely seems to have lost its spark, so onto the next one, I suppose. Pick: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Cain A. Knight: Mercedes Moné is the next world champion, not Deonna Purrazzo. Pick: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Timeless is still the star of this picture. Pick: Toni Storm

Marcus Benjamin: If there’s one person who defeats the Timeless one, it’s someone else with claims at being a star. And that’s not Deonna. Pick: Timeless Toni Storm

Kyle Decker: I love Timeless Toni, but at the same time, I don’t think they’ve made any program with her work with the title and this character mix. And if Mercedes Moné is on her way in, I think she’s in the title scene sooner than later (rankings be damned). A traditional feud with Purrazzo works better than a wacky one with Toni. Pick: Deonna Purrazzo

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship

Sean Rueter: Mostly because I don’t think Bryan wants to have to worry about booking around titles for three different brands/promotions while he’s picking opponents and feuds during his farewell to full-time wrestling tour... you get that handshake, Ed. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Geno Mrosko: I’m so beyond tired of the “he wasted his potential so I wanna fight him” angle with Kingston. His foes gotta knock that shit off already. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Claire Elizabeth: Two guys I pretty much always want to see win in any context, and normally I’d be all for Danielson getting another turn with the ROH belt the stipulation here has me thinking this is about Eddie proving he can hang with the boys once and for all. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Cain A. Knight: Bryan Danielson never wins championship matches in AEW, but this time he really should. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Another win for Eddie Kingston over Bryan Danielson doesn’t really advance anything, so this is a vote for the result that will shake things up. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Marcus Benjamin: I just don’t think Bryan needs or wants a championship right now. This is all about Eddie and there’s no more deserving person on the roster who deserves all the props in the world. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Kyle Decker: A feud about Eddie being shown the respect he deserves shouldn’t end with that not happening. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT championship

Sean Rueter: As a card-carrying Peep for more than two decades(!), it pains me to do this. But it feels like piss or get off the pot time with Garcia. Cage has feuds waiting with Killswitch/Luchasaurus and Adam Copeland that can pick after he drops the belt — or advanced by playing a factor in why he drops it. Pick: Daniel Garcia

Geno Mrosko: Need one of the better champions in all of pro wrestling to remain a champion. Pick: Christian Cage

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly the Patriarchy would be great even if they kind of sucked just because I get to say things like “sorry baby, I gotta pay attention to this, you never know what the Patriarchy is gonna do next” to my wife and girlfriend while I’m liveblogging, and that means I want Christian to keep the title a while longer. Pick: Christian Cage

Cain A. Knight: I suppose Garcia can win if Adam Copeland shows up to help him, but maybe there’s someone else in the building who is ready to look up to Christian as his father. Pick: Christian Cage

Manolo H. Pizzazz: I anticipate Daniel Garcia receiving help from an Rated-R daddy. Put your dancing pants on, because it’s time for some hip thrusting. Pick: Daniel Garcia

Marcus Benjamin: It’s Daniel’s time. I’m with Sean on this one; as phenomenal as Christian is right now, he’s clearly got something brewing with the R Rated one. Daniel is next up and it’s time to give him a championship to test those waters. Pick: Daniel Garcia

Kyle Decker: It’ll eventually be Copeland to take that title from Cage me thinks. (And honestly, I think that we should work on getting there sooner than later.) Pick: Christian Cage

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International championship

Sean Rueter: You know, I’d be more excited for this if it was still just Roddy & The Kingdom running around being goofs. Maybe this can save Undisputed Kingdom. Pick: Roderick Strong

Geno Mrosko: Strong is a lot of fun. Pick: Roderick Strong

Claire Elizabeth: Just please for the love of god I want to hear End of Heartache while Roddy holds a title high above his head. Pick: Roderick Strong

Cain A. Knight: I don’t know if Adam Cole’s group is dead in the water yet, but they definitely will be if Roderick loses this match. Pick: Roderick Strong

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Make or break match for the Undisputed Kingdom. Losing is not an option. Pick: Roderick Strong

Marcus Benjamin: Roddy deserves a belt simply for how far he’s taken this gimmick and running with it. Orange doesn’t need the belt right now and a win means a lot more to Roddy than OC. Pick: Roderick Strong

Kyle Decker: The Undisputed Kingdom really needs this to be taken a little bit more seriously. And Orange Cassidy needs to find life after that title. Pick: Roddy Strong

FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

Sean Rueter: Hasn’t always been clean or decisive, but it feels like the BCC’s come out on top a lot in the build to this one. Let’s make it a bad night for the Club. Pick: FTR

Geno Mrosko: I genuinely don’t know but maybe not the guy who is going to trial for road raging with a gun? Pick: Blackpool Combat Club

Claire Elizabeth: And this is the counterweight to Eddie picking up the win over Dragon... Pick: Blackpool Combat Club

Cain A. Knight: FTR is the best tag team in the world, so I’ll pick them to win a tag team match on PPV. Pick: FTR

Manolo H. Pizzazz: One team has longevity as a duo, and the other is filling time. Pick: FTR

Marcus Benjamin: I hardly pick against BCC and that’s not starting now. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club.

Kyle Decker: BCC needs to get knocked down a peg and FTR is just the team to do it. Pick: FTR

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Sean Rueter: Should rock, even though there’s no suspense about who’s getting their hand raised. What happens after that should be interesting, though. Pick: Will Ospreay

Geno Mrosko: You can’t have him lose here. Pick: Will Ospreay

Claire Elizabeth: The Dynamite segment was clearly all about telegraphing that all is not well in the house of the Calls Family, so let’s pull that thread and see where it goes. Pick: Will Ospreay

Cain A. Knight: Don Callis is a moron for booking his guys to fight each other, but it might turn out to be the best match on the show. Pick: Will Ospreay

Manolo H. Pizzazz: A win here puts Will Ospreay on the short list for a world title fight. It might be too soon for that with all the other pieces in play. To delay the inevitable, I think Don Callis sees the writing on the wall and screws Ospreay before Ospreay can screw him. The finish would have to be so over the top with blatant interference that Ospreay loses no shine in defeat. Pick: Konosuke Takeshita

Marcus Benjamin: Will isn’t losing his first match in AEW. Come on now. Pick: Will Ospreay

Kyle Decker: Imagine Ospreay loses his first real match as an AEW talent. Pick: Will Ospreay

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin in an All Star Scramble for a future AEW World title shot

Sean Rueter: Hmm... lots of interesting options and I expect a few new feuds will spin out of this match. The winner isn’t going to become World champ in the next few months though. So I’m going with someone with ties to a guy who could be World champ in the next few months, and that can burnish that guy’s babyface credentials when they have a falling out... possibly during the brief story that follows this win. Pick: Brian Cage

Geno Mrosko: Give it to the future star right now. Pick: HOOK

Claire Elizabeth: Oh this is kind of a mess, huh? That’s CMLL Magnus, right? He’s alright, let’s get dangerous. Pick: Magnus

Cain A. Knight: Wardlow will be all bark and no bite if he loses this match after his big promo from a few weeks ago. Pick: Wardlow

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Wardlow’s promo on Collision makes it seem too obvious to pick him, so I’m rolling with the man who can recapture former glory. Pick: Chris Jericho

Kyle Decker: If Wardlow can go, it should be him to help build the Undisputed Kingdom as more of a threat. Pick: Wardlow

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

[Editor’s note: The Zero Hour matches were booked after some contributors submitted their picks, so we’re a little light on predictions for these last two]

Sean Rueter: We just saw Stat lose due to not being on the same page with her friend/tag partner and her “manager” Stokely Hathaway. But we haven’t seen that happen on a PPV pre-show yet, so I bet we get it again to drive the point home. Pick: Julia Hart & Skye Blue

Geno Mrosko: That darn Stokely Hathaway! Pick: Julia Hart & Skye Blue

Cain A. Knight: I guess the babyfaces win so that one of them can challenge Julia for the TBS title later this month? Pick: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Stokely Hathaway is ripe for a face full of black mist. Pick: Julia Hart & Skye Blue

Kyle Decker: If this is to move forward, I think the good gals need win here. It’s time for Stokely to show his worth. Pick: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Sean Rueter: Jay White main event-ed a PPV like three months ago, so assuming a split with The Acclaimed kicks off his next program... that shouldn’t happen on YouTube. Pick: The Bang Bang Scissor Gang

Geno Mrosko: They keep talking about BBSG being a supergroup. Yet, here they are on YouTube. I don’t know. Pick: Bang Bang Scissor Gang

Cain A. Knight: Let’s see, should I pick the team with all the titles, or the team that has no titles? Pick: Bang Bang Scissor Gang

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Yo, listen. Much like Max Caster recently, I don’t feel the need to finish this verse. Pick: Bang Bang Scissor Gang

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?