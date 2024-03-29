With Dynamite in the books this week, AEW caught up with a handful of stars for promo sessions as fallout to the show. Will Ospreay makes a great point about his victory over Shibata, Swerve Strickland is ready for destiny, Stokely Hathaway has words for Mercedes Moné, and Trent Beretta wants to be clear that he isn’t drinking urine.

Will Ospreay was successful in besting Katsuyori Shibata inside the ring as a message to Bryan Danielson. Ospreay pointed out how Danielson won via flash roll-up, whereas he earned a definitive victory. They both view Shibata as the measuring stick of professional wrestling, and Ospreay showed that he is the better wrestler. He’s eager to cement that claim against Danielson at Dynasty on April 21.

Swerve Strickland versus Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship is official for Dynasty after Swerve defeated Konosuke Takeshita to land at #1 in the rankings. It all comes down to who wants it more, and that’s what Swerve is all about. Endurance and resiliency have carried him to this point. Swerve is ready to fulfill his destiny.

Willow Nightingale was fresh off winning a title shot for the TBS Championship. She is taking the belt from Julia Hart at Dynasty. Kris Statlander added her support for Willow, while Stokely Hathaway warned Mercedes Moné not to get in their way.

Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta advanced in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament for a showdown with the Young Bucks in the semifinals. Trent acknowledged that the Bucks got them their jobs in this company, but the Jacksons are also huge jerks. It’s time for the Best Friends to win the big one. Trent was sure to clarify that his yellow beverage was not urine, however, Cassidy had his doubts.

