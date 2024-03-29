Matt Hardy has a new contract offer from AEW, is weighing his options

Since confirming that his current deal with AEW expires in April, Matt Hardy has been using his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to provide updates on his next move.

On the episode that dropped today (Mar. 29), Hardy reveals that he has a new offer from Tony Khan’s company. The 49 year old also discussed what he’s taking into account as he weighs AEW’s against other deals he hints at::

“So, yeah, there is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years. And I’m looking through it - I’m like deciding what I want to do going forward. There’s obviously still some options. I got to make sure that I’m aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as like what I want it to be. Because once again, as I say pretty often, I know that I only have a couple more years left at doing this — and I want to make the most out of those years, whatever it may be. I want to be optimized in whatever I am doing, so that’s very important to me. “So I’m very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW for the foreseeable future, but we shall see. Because right now I’m just currently weighing out the options. There’s a couple things out there, and I would say in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future’s going to hold... “Legacy is very important to me, knowing there’s only a couple years left of doing this. Schedule is very important to me because I want to spend as much time as I can with my family. That is very important. Once again, if I am working with Jeff, it is very important to me that The Hardys are optimized. It’s very important that The Hardys go out on a strong note. That’s what’s important to me.”

There’s no indication that Jeff Hardy’s AEW deal lines up with his older brother’s. Jeff joined the company a couple years after Matt, and has missed a considerable amount of time to injury and while in treatment for addiction after his latest impaired driving arrest.

Both Hardys expressed frustration with how AEW booked them last year, something that undoubtedly factors into Matt’s deliberations.

We’ll find out soon enough what he decides.