ROH TV title bout & Stardom showcase added to Supercard of Honor PPV

Supercard of Honor goes live next week on Friday, April 5 from Philadelphia, PA. Ring of Honor added two more contests to the show. One involves cashing in on a winning streak for TV glory, and the other is to showcase talent from Stardom.

Big Shotty is calling his shot. Lee Johnson racked up seven singles wins in a row. The roll started with victory in a four-way over Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, and Christopher Daniels. Johnson proceeded to cruise over Gravity, Sonico, Mike Sydal, Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo, and London Lightning. Big Shotty is using that momentum to challenge Kyle Fletcher for the ROH World Television Championship. It is time for Johnson to take over.

As mentioned in the promo, Fletcher handled business in a title defense against Blake Christian on episode 57 of ROH TV. Thus, the PPV contest was made official.

ROH also announced Stardom in the house. The Japanese women’s promotion is sending quality talent for a showcase trios match. Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira will team up against Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM. Maika holds the World of Stardom Championship, which is the the company’s top honor. Seira is in possession of the High Speed Championship. The rest have all won various Stardom titles throughout their careers.

This match may also have Stardom aficionados salivating at the potential for a crossover with AEW talent. It could turn out to be one small step toward bigger things through the Forbidden Door.

The ROH Supercard of Honor lineup currently includes:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz Stardom trios: Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

ROH Supercard of Honor will be available for streaming through Honor Club.

