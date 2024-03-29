Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Mar. 29 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Le Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: The Ass Boys celebrate their betrayal of The Acclaimed by inviting Jay White over for a Bang Bang Gang Family Dinner.

Also on the card: Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher, Mariah May vs. Nikita, Deonna Purrazzo is in action, Roderick Strong vs. Daddy Magic in an AEW International title eliminator match, we’ll hear from AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 29