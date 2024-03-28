Jack Perry comments on his AEW status: ‘I don’t need them’

NJPW posted an interview with “Scapegoat” Jack Perry on its web site to promote his upcoming appearance for the promotion at next month’s Windy City Riot in Chicago. The interview was firmly planted in kayfabe.

First, Perry made it clear that he’s not going to apologize for other people’s actions, likely referring to the backstage incident with CM Punk last August that led to their suspensions from AEW:

“Well Japan for me is an opportunity, not to start over, but start a new chapter without having to apologise or pretend to be sorry for the actions of other people. It’s a way that I can stay true to myself and continue to grow despite everything that’s gone on.”

He then explained what was going through his mind when he ripped up his AEW contract earlier this year:

“Ripping that contract was a declaration ‘I’m not playing by your rules anymore’. If (AEW) are too afraid to have me anymore, if the spectre of Jack Perry is too much, they don’t want to deal with the conversations, the ramifications that brings, then that’s fine.”

Jungle Jack is completely fine with leaving AEW for good and heading down a brand new path in pro wrestling:

I don’t need them. I will go by myself across the world, all by myself, without any of my friends, without any of the things I’m used to, anything that’s been my life for the last five years, and I’ll do it on my own, make my own way.

Finally, Perry admitted that he doesn’t even really know what his current status is with All Elite Wrestling:

Some of these things are unclear even to me, but I would say this- loyalty is a two way street, and I show loyalty to those who are loyal to me. As of now, certain parties have been very good to me, and I intend to repay that.

