AEW Dynamite plummets to its worst ratings in years

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 27) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 747,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic.

This is the first time Dynamite’s viewership number has dropped below 750K since losing last October’s Tuesday night war against NXT. It’s the lowest demo rating Dynamite has drawn since being bumped to a Saturday in October 2021.

In other words, this week’s numbers are about as bad as it gets for Dynamite when airing in its typical Wednesday night time slot. You have to go back to an empty arena June 2020 episode airing opposite NXT to find a demo rating lower than this for AEW on a Wednesday night.

This surely isn’t what Tony Khan had in mind when bringing in Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone over the last month to kick off what he called a dynasty run for AEW.

Will there be a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT coming next week to try to stop the bleeding and turn these numbers around? When will Jon Moxley return to the show? How much longer will MJF be on the injured list? Most importantly of all, where the f*** is The Blade?

Here’s a breakdown of AEW Dynamite viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.