‘Money mark’ Tony Khan reacts to the end of Eric Bischoff’s podcast ‘fraud’

The very dumb war of words between Eric Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan is alive and well in 2024.

The latest shots fired began overnight after Jon Alba announced that Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff is coming to an end. Tony Khan celebrated the news by calling it a “fraud of a business podcast.”

A few hours later, Bischoff responded with a shot of his own by calling Khan “a money mark with no talent other than spending daddy’s money,” and posting a video that shows a whole lot of empty seats at last night’s taping of AEW Dynamite in Quebec.

You can see the exchange below:

A money mark with no talent other than spending daddy’s money, going all the way to Canada to draw less than 4k in one of the hottest pro wrestling markets in North America, talking about “wise choices”? Strap in. It’s going to be a fun day! https://t.co/Wr9EWwi01d pic.twitter.com/L1tX2Smszc — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 28, 2024

Eric slipped in another shot at Tony a couple of hours later:

I suppose we’ll see just how much those empty seats matter, or what exactly Bischoff’s business analysis is worth, when the financial terms of AEW’s next TV deal are finalized and come to light.

What do you make of this nonsense, Cagesiders?