AEW rolled into Le Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 29) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Dustin Rhodes defeated The Butcher.

Deonna Purrazzo beat Rose.

Mariah May defeated Nikita. This was supposed to be “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Nikita, but Storm said she could not compete and May would fill in as her understudy.

Roderick Strong beat “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard in an AEW International title eliminator match. The Undisputed Kingdom attacked Menard after the match was over. The Best Friends ran out for the save, but they were attacked by the Young Bucks.

