AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Mar. 27, 2024): Swerve Strickland is one step closer to history

AEW Dynamite (Mar. 27, 2024) emanated from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. The show featured Swerve Strickland winning the #1 contender spot for the world championship, Will Ospreay rocking the ring against a legend, the Young Bucks and the Best Friends advancing in the tag title tournament, Willow Nightingale earning a crack at TBS gold, and more.

One step closer to history

Swerve Strickland has made it his mission to become the first African-American to hold the AEW World Championship. His previous crack at glory was ruined by Hangman Page. That loss hasn’t dampened Swerve’s pursuit of Samoa Joe. The story direction dictated that this matchup was in the works as a singles duel. AEW just needed to cross the T’s and dot the I’s. They accomplished that by organizing a #1 contender bout between Swerve and Konosuke Takeshita.

AEW hyped the main event with video packages during the show. Takeshita is going to burn down Swerve’s house, meanwhile, Swerve spoke about his motivation to make history. These promos massaged the big fight feel.

"When I finally get you one-on-one for that world championship...you'll NEVER forget what I do to you" - Swerve Strickland with a message to the #AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/VIYRPnJOGc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Takeshita controlled the first half by physically grinding Swerve. A brainbuster in particular appeared to damage a nerve affecting the use of Swerve’s arm during combat. Whenever Swerve thought he gained an edge, Takeshita flattened him. Sound on for this striking clip.

"You don't want to go punch for punch with a guy like Takeshita"



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | @takesoup pic.twitter.com/iVadWSRq5F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Swerve weathered the storm to control the pace in the second half. He kept Takeshita on his toes. When the Alpha rolled onto the apron thinking he was safe from a flying stomp, Swerve shifted angles to hit it anyway. Swerve continued unloading signature moves, such as the House Call and the Swerve Stomp, but he couldn’t keep Takeshita down for three. Takeshita had fighting spirit for one more rally, however, Swerve cut it short to counter for a pop-up stomp. Swerve then pounced for the JML Driver to win.

Swerve punched his ticket to face Joe for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty on April 21. Joe warned that Swerve is not the man to beat him.

"You think you're ready...no, no, you're not that man"

- #AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to the number one contender Swerve Strickland



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/kClgOdYHLd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Mighty fine match. Swerve and Takeshita both showed why they are on the upper level of the game today. Swerve’s win here was heavily predicted. Even though Takeshita was more dominant overall, the action never had me questioning if he could truly pull out the win. Nevertheless, the purpose was served. I wanted to see Swerve earn the shot, and he did just that against peak competition in an entertaining fight. That win makes the rematch more palatable to blend story with sport. And since Swerve had such a tough time against Takeshita, he enters as the underdog against Joe, at least in my mind. That should benefit the overall impression of Swerve’s potential crowning moment with a slice of uncertainty regarding if he can actually accomplish making history at Dynasty.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

Will Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata. Ospreay used his athleticism to survive the striking and submission expertise from Shibata. In the end, Ospreay countered a sleeper with a suplex to escape. Ospreay rushed in to hit the Hidden Blade, but the finisher wasn’t fully charged. Shibata kicked out.

What does Will Ospreay have to do to keep Katsuyori Shibata down for 3?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/1UpCRQoV8j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Ospreay maintained momentum for a tiger driver. As Shibata sat up, Ospreay hammered a proper Hidden Blade for victory.

Electric match. That fight was a treat to watch. Shibata showed his superior skills and tremendous toughness. The way he absorbed blows and kicked out strong are the type of moments that help foster his aura as a special attraction. For Ospreay, it was an interesting test in styles. Ospreay relies on high-octane offense, however, Shibata was able to ground him. The legend slapped on several submission, which Ospreay escaped by grabbing the ropes. Ospreay had to dig deep just to survive, let alone create a path to victory. If there was any doubt, Ospreay showed he can thrive against any style.

Let’s not forget that this match was Ospreay’s way of sending a message to Bryan Danielson prior to their clash at Dynasty. Mission accomplished. AEW hyped the bout with a slick package chronicling Danielson’s career journey.

Who really is the best wrestler in the world?

At #AEWDynasty on Sunday April 21st LIVE on PPV we find out as Will Ospreay & Bryan Danielson go head-to-head for the crown!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@bryandanielson | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/sRKAJN9v0s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament quarterfinal: Young Bucks defeated Private Party. The Jacksons have three objectives. They already accomplished retiring Sting and restructuring the Elite with Okada. The final goal is to win back their tag titles. Nicholas Jackson starting the scene by flashing a cheesy grin, which was appropriate considering the color of his suit.

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson are "one step closer to getting their titles back"



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/sfGQQnzKzo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

The Bucks were right about lightning not striking twice. Private Party beat them years ago in the inaugural tag title tournament. This match flashed back to that finish with Private Party blocking the TK Driver for a roll-up, but they couldn’t secure the win. Private Party kept up the pace for a Gin and Juice on Matthew Jackson and More Bang for Your Buck on Nicholas.

That sequence led to the finish as Nicholas grabbed the ring bell. When referee Rick Knox intervened to confiscate the foreign object, Matthew struck Isiah Kassidy with a low-blow kick. Marq Quen retaliated by striking Matthew with a title belt. Kassidy made the cover close to the ropes, and Nicholas saved the pinfall by placing his brother’s foot on the ropes for the break. Kassidy dragged Matthew over to the corner for a 630 senton from Quen. The Buck was playing possum and dodged the attack as Quen went splat on the mat. The Bucks pounced for an EVP Trigger to win. Nicholas slipped stepping back on the move for sloppy execution.

This was a fun match in a chaotic sense. The Bucks were the obvious favorite, however, Private Party couldn’t be counted out due to history. The action offered just enough of a tease to make viewers believe an upset could have happened again. There were at least three moments that would have been fitting for a Private Party win. It wasn’t meant to be though. The Bucks used their brains to escape with victory as their shady measures were ripe for scorn.

Willow Nightingale defeated Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Kris Statlander. The four-way winner earned a date against Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at Dynasty. Mercedes Moné arrived fashionably late to the arena but on time to join commentary for the match. She verbally sassed on Willow to plant more seeds for that unfinished business. Willow stared down the CEO after a big pounce to Blue.

The match progressed with close calls on pinfalls. Willow hit a Death Valley Driver to Blue on the apron. Anna kicked Statlander out of the ring. That paved the way for Willow to finish Anna on a doctor bomb. Afterward, Hart ambushed Willow with the title belt. The champ also stared down at Mercedes.

Chalk up another entertaining bout for this show. The action was all over the ring with physicality. I was curious what would happen if Willow and Statlander went toe to toe, but we never got an answer. They teased a confrontation once, and Blue ruined it by shoving Willow into Statlander. As for Mercedes, it’s time to pull the trigger on her direction. I figured Willow would be first, however, she’ll now be occupied at Dynasty. If AEW doesn’t get the ball moving next week toward Mercedes’ first match, then they risk cooling the hot commodity. She needs a segment with spark rather than more idle chatter.

AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament quarterfinal: Best Friends defeated Undisputed Kingdom. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta had Chuck Taylor for support, while Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were joined by Roderick Strong. The finish involved the side men. Best Friends were in the groove, then Strong hopped onto the apron as a distraction. Cassidy gave chase to hit a suicide dive. The Kingdom tried to use numbers to their advantage for a spike piledriver on Trent, however, Chuck shoved Taven off the turnbuckle. Trent countered Bennett into a roll-up to win.

The Best Friends get a step closer to winning the big one#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/xLwIys2EJt — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 28, 2024

Best Friends advance to wrestle the Young Bucks next week in the semifinals. Afterward, the Bucks interrupted a celebratory hug for a long-distance staredown from the stage.

I’d like to think that match gave the people what they want. Cassidy ran wild on a hot tag for excitement. The Kingdom’s attempts at cheating were thwarted for a babyface victory. Taven and Bennett taking another loss basically reduces the ROH tag titles to paperweights. After last week’s story time from Adam Cole, I was left wondering where was Wardlow this week. I guess that’s fitting given that the Undisputed Kingdom story has been a mess since inception on screen.

Notes: Darby Allin won’t be climbing Mount Everest due to a broken foot, however, he still wants to raise funds for Tony Hawk’s skate park charity.

Pro-Skater Tony Hawk & AEW Star Darby Allin have a special message about The @Skatepark Project.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @tonyhawk pic.twitter.com/aA61fm1KAo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Chris Jericho’s proposition to Hook was a mentorship. Hook was fully aware of Jericho’s trifling ways throughout his career, but he accepted the offer. Jericho wants to mold Hook into a world champion.

Will the FTW Champion HOOK take Chris Jericho up on his offer?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@730hook | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/FyLGLmv2Ex — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Dustin Rhodes has a strong start to the new year. At 55 years of age, he’s still as passionate as ever about the sport. Butcher (and his musky mustache) interrupted for a match on Rampage.

"At 55 years old I'm still as passionate as I have ever been" - Dustin Rhodes.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@dustinrhodes | @andycomplains pic.twitter.com/dqr8kgXgQX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Toni Storm visited Ben Mankiewicz at the TCM studio. She advised him to crispen enunciation. Mankiewicz refused to say, “Tits out.”

The #AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has some advice for the host of Turner Classic Movies Ben Mankiewicz.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#ToniStorm | @BenMank77 pic.twitter.com/mpNnn8qNSk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Kyle O’Reilly felt good in his return to the ring. He is going to keep moving forward by himself (without the Undisputed Kingdom). The AEW roster is deep, and O’Reilly plans to prove he belongs.

Adam Copeland considers the chapter closed with Christian Cage. The new TNT champion is moving on for new challengers with the Cope Open.

THIS SATURDAY LIVE on #AEWCollision.

The Cope Open is back!

Who will step up to the TNT Champion Adam Copeland?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/fIvU1iQMvK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Stud of the Show: Konosuke Takeshita

Even though Takeshita lost, his shine didn’t diminish. The Alpha was a stud with his stiff strikes knocking Swerve silly.

Match of the Night: Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

This one felt epic. The crowd was rowdy, the wrestling functioned to elicit emotion, and the action was just plain badass.

Grade: B+

Dynamite packed a punch in the ring. The matches served purpose with stakes and bragging rights.

Share your thoughts about Dynamite. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?