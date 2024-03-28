Tony Hawk showed up on Dynamite for Darby Allin’s tamest stunt ever

We’ve seen Darby Allin dive off bridges, and through panes of glass. He’s jumped a Jeep over his house, did a Coffin Drops off a crane, and a tricycle backflip off a really big ramp.

Hell, he was supposed to be climbing Mount Everest instead of appearing on last night’s Dynamite. But he broke his foot in a tame-for-him-looking spot in a match a couple weeks back, so there Allin was with skateboard legend Tony Hawk.

You see, Darby’s Everest expedition was going to be in support of Hawk’s Skatepark Project, a nonprofit he started to give young people in underserved communities safe, inclusive places to skate. Since he couldn’t go to the mountain, Allin put Tony on AEW television to do a trick off his foot cast for the same cause.

Given the stuff we mentioned at the start of this post (which is just a drop in the bucket of bonkers Darby stunts and spots), we figured Hawk would be grinding or sliding on Allin’s cast. Not that doing a handplant on someone’s broken foot isn’t, as Tony says, “so dangerous”. It’s just not quite as obviously spectacular as what we’re used to seeing from Dangerous Darbs.

Pro-Skater Tony Hawk & AEW Star Darby Allin have a special message about The @Skatepark Project.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @tonyhawk pic.twitter.com/aA61fm1KAo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Still pretty cool, though. Plus, it’s Tony freaking Hawk, and it’s for the kids. No complaints here.

