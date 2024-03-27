Mercedes Moné has beef with both women in Dynasty’s TBS title match

There were a lot of moving parts in the 4way match between Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue & Anna Jay on the Mar. 27 Dynamite to determine TBS champion Julia Hart’s next challenger.

Statlander is the woman Hart beat for the belt, with help from Blue. Nightingale is Stat’s tag partner and friend, but there’s been some simmering tension between them due to the influence of their manager Stokely Hathaway. Jay... well, even Anna knew she was just there. Guest commentator Mercedes Moné added plenty of spice though, as she’s had issues with Hart & Blue and still questions if Willow is to blame for the injury she suffered while wrestling her last May.

We didn’t have to wait long for a tease of something between Moné and Nightingale, as they had a staredown after Willow pounced Skye out of her boots on the floor. Nightingale seemed to be sending a message to Mercedes after hitting blue with a Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Amidst all that posturing for The C.E.O., Willow did pick up the win by pinning Jay (that’s what she was there for!) after a Doctor Bomb. Hart then appeared to blast her from behind with the belt, which led to a staredown between the champ and Moné.

So it will be Nightingale challenging Hart for the title at Dynasty next month in St. Louis, two women Mercedes has issues with.

Let us know if the TBS championship picture has you intrigued, and get complete results and coverage of everything on the Mar. 27 AEW Dynamite here.