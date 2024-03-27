The first semifinal in the AEW Tag Title Tournament is set

We’re one step closer to learning who will follow Sting & Darby Allin as AEW Tag champs. That’s because we had two “West” bracket matches in the AEW Tag Title Tournament on the Mar. 27 Dynamite.

First up, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks were looking to avenge their loss to Private Party in the tournament to crown the inaugural tag champs back in 2019 — but they didn’t want to hear Renee Paquette talk about that match back on the second-ever episode of Dynamite. It was also in that interview that the EVPs informed us they’d told the newest member of The Elite and new Continental titleholder Kazuchika Okada to let them handle Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy on their own.

It wasn’t cheating, but they did try to win by countout after Nicolas hit Quen with a Falcon Arrow off the barricade...

... it didn’t work, but it did give The Bucks a body part to target for a while in Quen’s lower back. It also set the stage for Kassidy’s hot tag. Private Party had the Jacksons on the ropes several times, and even looked headed to a repeat upset when they were able to use the ring bell (which Matthew & Nicholas introduced despite their claim of wanting to win “fair and square”) on the elder Buck. But Nicholas got his brother’s foot on the ropes, and an EVP Trigger won it for The Bucks after Quen came up empty on a 630 splash attempt.

Their semifinal opponents were determined as Best Friends Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta renewed acquaintances with Undisputed Kingdom. Roderick Strong, the Undisputed Kingdom member who beat Cassidy for the International title at Revolution, tried to get involved to help his guys Matt Taven & Mike Bennett steal a win. Chuck Taylor shut that down, and knocked Taven off the top rope to prevent a tandem move. That allowed Beretta to stack Bennett up for the win.

The Bucks used their spiffy new entrance elevator to pop in for a quick staredown.

That match takes place next Wednesday on Dynamite, with the winner advancing to the tournament finals at the Dynasty PPV on April 21.

