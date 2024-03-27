Swerve outlasts Takeshita for a one-on-one shot at Joe

Tony Khan announced that a new version of the AEW Rankings would come out after the Mar. 27 Dynamite, which was mostly just a way to tell us that the match between Swerve Strickland and Konosuke Takeshita on tonight’s show would determine who World champion Samoa Joe’s next challenger will be.

Fittingly, Strickland vs. Takeshita was the main event of Dynamite. It started with a show of respect, but the handshake turned into each man attempting to make a statement. Swerve got loose to start strong, but The Alpha slowed his roll by dropping him on his head.

That was one of several times that The Don Callis Family member did damage to Strickland’s head & neck. Swerve wasn’t going to give up on his quest for a one-on-one World title match easily, though. He did some damage of his own with a Swerve Stomp on the apron...

He didn’t win with that move, but he set up the finish by turning a pop-up powerbomb attempt into another stomp.

Takeshita brings his own downfall#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ORIpKhhQf4 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 28, 2024

When that didn’t get three, Big Pressure did.

That all but assures Joe vs. Swerve at April 21’s Dynasty PPV, but the champ made it very clear that Strickland shouldn’t be celebrating when what he won was “the biggest fade he’s ever gonna catch in his life.”

"You think you're ready...no, no, you're not that man"

- #AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to the number one contender Swerve Strickland



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/kClgOdYHLd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Get ready for that contract signing next Wednesday, and get complete results and coverage of everything on the Mar. 27 AEW Dynamite here.