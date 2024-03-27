Nick Aldis felt ‘a little betrayed’ by AEW’s formation after original All In

2018’s All In started as Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks’ answer to a challenge about how many fans would show up for a Ring of Honor/independent wrestling PPV. It’s not hyperbole to say it ended up changing the industry, as Rhodes, the Jackson brothers & Kenny Omega would team with Tony Khan to launch AEW — the first well-financed, nationally televised alternative to WWE since Vince McMahon bought WCW.

It was also a show that featured Cody defeating Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. But while many others on that card in greater Chicago would immediately or eventually join Rhodes in AEW, Aldis wasn’t one of them. He recently spoke about that with Inside The Ropes, and admits he felt “a little betrayed”:

“I felt a little bit betrayed when I found out that they were all familiar, they were all aware of Tony Khan and they had been sort of plotting this thing. And so then as we progressed a couple of months forward it’s sort of like, ‘Oh, that’s already happening, that’s sort of a done deal.’ In that respect, I guess I felt that I could have been informed of that sooner. But I just looked at it from the perspective of, well, that piece of business, meaning Cody and I at All In, that did nothing but good things for everyone involved. It wasn’t like people looked and went, ‘Oh, he’s finished.’”

Aldis regained the belt from Rhodes about six months later, and continued on with the NWA for four more years before requesting his release after a series of disagreements with that promotion’s owner, Billy Corgan. His continued success in the NWA helped soften the blow of not being in on the ground floor of AEW, but it still sounds like the 37 year old Englishman feels some kind of way about it:

“Look, I landed a six-figure contract off the back of that also. Cody obviously had a pipeline to a billionaire, so it was different. I only had a millionaire, he had a billionaire, but whatever.“

The current SmackDown General Manager also talked with Inside The Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh about how he came to work at WWE. You can give that a listen here.