AEW makes one change as they return to Vegas for Double or Nothing

Except for the two years when COVID restrictions forced them to run it out of their pandemic era home in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW has always held their annual Memorial Day weekend Double or Nothing PPV in Las Vegas. We didn’t expect that to change in 2024, and today (Mar. 27) the company’s made it official.

AEW is making one change for this year’s show... they’re shifting back to MGM Grand Garden Arena (which hosted the inaugural edition of Double or Nothing in 2019) after the last two Double or Nothing’s were held at T-Mobile Arena. WrestleTix pointed out that the Grand Garden Arena is a slightly smaller venue while reminded their followers that AEW offered discounted ticket packages in the lead-up to the 2023 show:

Last year’s Double or Nothing at T-Mobile Arena ended up with 10,550 tickets distributed (announced attendance was over 11,000), but after a promising First Count (6,246 tickets distributed), it slowed down considerably due to higher ticket prices. Two weeks before the show, they were at 7K before a 4-pack for $40 led to a big surge in distribution. After the show, I felt it was time to either move on from Vegas or downsize the arena, and they’ve opted to use the location of the first Double or Nothing (11,500 distributed, 10,953 paid/ $762,539 gate), the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is smaller than T-Mobile. Pricing will be key and so far Kosha Irby has taken an aggressive approach with staggering prices in sections when needed. Last year had several shows priced far too aggressively at the beginning that ended up seeing major discounts toward the end. The Dynamite before Double or Nothing on 5/24/2023 was at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and distributed an estimated 4,402 tickets.

The live episode of Collision the night before Double or Nothing will also be at the Grand Garden Arena. That’s spelled out in the following press release, which also announces the locations for the following week’s television: