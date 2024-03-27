Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 27) with a live show from Le Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec. This is the fourth episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Dynasty, which takes place on April 21.

Mercedes Moné is getting the CM Punk treatment in AEW

Tonight’s Dynamite features a number one contender’s match for Julia Hart’s TBS championship. It’s a 4-way bout between Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay, with Mercedes Moné as the special guest commentator.

Moné’s rollout in AEW thus far reminds me of CM Punk’s debut month for the company in 2021, where he was treated like the biggest star in AEW. Tony Khan wanted to make sure to get a star of Punk’s caliber on TV every single week, so less than one month after his AEW debut, CM was already doing special guest commentary on Dynamite. That’s essentially what’s happening here with Mercedes. She’s a huge star who needs to be on the show in some form but has nobody to wrestle right now, so this is how AEW is getting her on TV tonight.

The biggest difference between the rollout of Punk and Moné is that we knew who Punk’s first AEW opponent (Darby Allin) was going to be right from his very first promo. We still don’t know who Mercedes will step in the ring with first in AEW, so it looks like she’ll be doing a lot of talking in the meantime. The Dynasty pay-per-view is coming up in a few weeks, so AEW needs to tell us who Moné’s opponent is sooner rather than later.

There’s a natural conflict between Mercedes and Willow Nightingale, going back to their NJPW match last year that resulted in Moné’s career-threatening injury. Could their past issues flare up tonight and affect the outcome of this 4-way bout?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita is booked for tonight, with the winner moving to the top of the AEW rankings and earning a title shot against AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Hangman Page is presumably out of the mix for now, so this could be Swerve’s best chance to finally get the one-on-one world title match he’s been looking for in 2024.

Bryan Danielson recently said that Will Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes. Ospreay’s response was to get himself booked in a match tonight against Katsuyori Shibata, who Danielson recently beat on Collision. Ospreay is extra motivated after losing to Shibata seven years ago, but he also wants to show that he can have a better outing against The Wrestler than Danielson just had a couple weeks ago.

The tournament to crown new AEW world tag team champions continues tonight with two first round matches. First up is Young Bucks vs. Private Party. You may recall that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were upset by Private Party the first time AEW ran this tournament back around the launch of Dynamite in October 2019. It would be shocking if that result happened again this time around.

The other tournament match is Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. ROH World Tag team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven. Orange Cassidy is looking for a measure of revenge against The Undisputed Kingdom after dropping the AEW International championship to Roderick Strong earlier this month. The winner of this match will face the winner of Young Bucks vs. Private Party in the next round, so that could be a good sign for the Best Friends if the idea is to avoid a heel vs. heel match.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Thunder Rosa pinned AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm in a tag team match last week, which is an indication that she’ll soon be challenging for the belt she never lost. Rosa’s partner Deonna Purrazzo didn’t seem happy with Rosa taking her spotlight. Is a heel turn on the way?

- PAC wants to cause trouble in AEW, and he has his sights set on new AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

- Jay White and Bullet Club Gold had enough of the scissoring gimmick and turned on The Acclaimed a couple weeks ago. Will both the AEW and ROH trios gold be on the line whenever these two groups meet in the ring to settle their issues?

- How are Christian Cage’s testicles doing after they were pulverized by Spike just before losing the TNT championship to Adam Copeland last week?

- Will Chris Jericho go right back to teaming with HOOK after the FTW Champion whooped his ass last week on Dynamite?

- Adam Cole threw Wardlow under the bus last week and gave him a new role as the guy who makes sure the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom retain their belts. Wardlow has been in a similar position before with MJF, so it’s not clear why he’d tolerate this nonsense again.

- Angelo Parker and Saraya’s deranged brother Zodiac Zak will have to fight each other in a sanctioned match one of these weeks, but how many people actually want to see it?

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?