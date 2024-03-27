AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Mar. 27, 2024): Ospreay vs. Shibata

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Mar. 27) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Le Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec, and will feature fallout from last Sunday’s Revolution PPV!

Will Ospreay will get ready for his PPV showdown with Bryan Danielson by facing an old rival — Katsuyori Shibata! And in another “dream match”, Swerve Strickland will attempt to bolster his case for another shot at AEW World champion Samoa Joe when he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family.

Plus, Mercedes Moné will be on commentary for a 4way for a TBS title shot featuring Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay & Skye Blue, The Young Bucks take on Private Party in the AEW World Tag Title Tournament... and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 27