AEW makes a change to their PPV strategy

Wrestling fans in the United States and Canada have reported intermittent issues with streaming AEW pay-per-views on Bleacher Report’s B/R Live service for years. Those issues became bad enough at the start of Revolution earlier this month that AEW made the show available for purchase on Triller TV (formerly known as Fite) during the broadcast.

And that’s something they’ll continue to do, at least in the U.S. for April’s Dynasty. The service — which has long been one of AEW’s international PPV partners and the home of “AEW Plus”, a monthly subscription package that provide access to Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage — made Dynasty available for U.S. customers today (Mar. 26).

BREAKING NEWS: #AEWDynasty will be available for purchase in the United States on #TrillerTV.



Witness Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay square off in a historic encounter.



➡️ https://t.co/9SHXmfcsaQ



— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) March 26, 2024

Dynasty is listed with a price of $49.99, the same as AEW PPV have always been on Bleacher Report.

Triller’s site lists an “AEW 2024 PPV Triple Pack” of Dynasty, May’s Double or Nothing, and June’s Forbidden Door but it is not currently available for purchase in the States. Wrestling Observer say those shows will be available on Triller, but it’s not clear if any shows beyond Forbidden Door will be.

Even a temporary shift in PPV strategy is interesting, as Bleacher Report is owned by the same company that owns AEW’s U.S. television partners TBS & TNT — Warner Bros Discovery. It’s believed WBD holds AEW’s domestic PPV streaming rights along with the TV ones through the end of this year. Streaming and PPV has often been mentioned as a component of AEW’s next media rights deal.

We’ll see what, if anything, this move means for that. Until then... who’s excited to have a non-B/R Live option for Dynasty on April 21?