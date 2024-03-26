AEW officially announces former WWE exec as their first COO

A January report from Fightful told us that Tony Khan was hiring Kosha Irby for AEW’s executive-level management team. The hiring of Irby, who was a regional director of live events for WWE from 2011-2017, was confirmed today (Mar. 26) via press release.

Irby will be AEW’s Chief Operating Officer, the first person to hold that title in the company’s history.

Here’s the announcement, which further spells out Irby’s background and new responsibilities:

AEW Names Kosha Irby Chief Operating Officer

Irby to Oversee Key Infrastructure Enhancements Across Multiple Lines of AEW’s Business March 26, 2024 – AEW CEO Tony Khan today announced that Kosha Irby has officially joined All Elite Wrestling as Chief Operating Officer. Irby will oversee all strategic planning and execution of Live Events, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Licensing, Consumer Products and other major lines of business for the company. He joins AEW from Clemson University, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer within the athletic department and has previously held positions with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football as Chief Marketing Officer, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as President and WWE as Regional Director of Live Events. “Kosha brings decades of experience within the sports, entertainment and wrestling industries alongside an incredible work ethic and passion for our brand,” said Khan. “As Chief Operating Officer, he will be a phenomenal asset to AEW as we enter the next phase of the company’s ongoing business development and expansion.”

The live events portion of Irby’s job description was previously handled by Rafael Morffi, who left AEW in December of last year. Presumably Jeff Jarrett will report to the new COO in his role as Director of Business Development. Marketing, licensing, and consumer products responsibilities were likely under the purview of recently departed Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Dana Massie.

We’ll see how the COO does as AEW proceeds through a very important 2024 for the company.