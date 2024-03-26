Wheeler Yuta replaced in Blackpool Combat Club match versus CMLL at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas

Wheeler Yuta is dealing with an injury, but he was expected back for the Blackpool Combat Club clash with CMLL in Mexico at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on Friday, March 29. Unfortunately, Yuta has been replaced for that contest.

CMLL revealed notice from AEW that Yuta is not medically cleared to travel or wrestle for the big showdown in Arena Mexico. Matt Sydal was named the replacement. The new lineup for the Homenaje a Dos Leyendas main event is Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Matt Sydal versus Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero.

Por dictamen médico, el integrante del Blackpool Combat Club -Wheeler YUTA- no podrá participar en la magna función del viernes 29 de marzo en la Arena México. Su lugar será tomado por el espectacular Matt Sydal. pic.twitter.com/M3DeuLuSZu — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2024

Yuta’s last match was on January 10 against Eddie Kingston during a taping of Rampage. No official diagnosis has been publicly disclosed about Yuta’s injury.

The next possible opportunity for Yuta to wrestle would be defending the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA. ROH hasn’t announced his involvement in any way, but it would make sense for champions to defend their titles on PPV if healthy.

The card for CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas includes:

Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Matt Sydal

Parejas Increibles tournament final: Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Atlantis Jr. & Soberano Jr.

Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, & Lluvia vs. Willow Nightingale, Tessa Blanchard, & La Catalina

Mask vs. Mask: Pierrothito vs. Acero vs. Angelito vs. Pequeño Olimpico

CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship: Barbaro Cavernario (c) vs. Averno

Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship: Esfinge (c) vs. Zandokan Jr.

Mexican National Tag Team Championship: Rugido & Magnus (c) vs. Brillante Jr. & Neon

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas will be available for live streaming through the Legend Fan tier ($34.99 USD monthly) of CMLL’s YouTube subscription service.