Looks like Collision won’t go head-to-head with WrestleMania after all

The lowest rated episodes of AEW Collision have come on the Saturdays when the show airs opposite a WWE premium live event.

That’s one of the reasons why observers were surprised Tony Khan & his partners at TNT seemed to be planning to air a new episode in Collision’s usual time slot on April 6 when night one of WrestleMania XL will be streaming from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

But now it seems Collision won’t air opposite WrestleMania — or not most of it, anyway. According to the schedule listed on TNT’s website, AEW’s show will be pre-empted until 11:30pm that night due to coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s Final Four. That could overlap with WWE’s main event, but with ‘Mania starting at 7pm ET it’s conceivable WWE’s entire show will be over before Collision starts — and that’s provided the hoops coverage doesn’t run long, forcing AEW to start even later.

Interestingly, both the NCAA website and Sports Media Watch list the men’s Final Four as airing on TNT’s sister station TBS. But apparently the two Warners Bros. Discovery networks will simulcast the games.

Whenever it aired, AEW has always planned to pre-tape the April 6 Collision. It will be filmed along with April 3 Dynamite in Worcester, Massachusetts.