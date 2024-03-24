Eddie Kingston received dangerous advice from his mentor

Eddie Kingston was on top of the mountain after winning the Continental Crown and then beating the respect into Bryan Danielson. The Mad King stumbled down after losing the AEW Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada, but there is no time to rest. Kingston still holds the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Kingston has a date to defend ROH gold against Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor on April 5, and he received dangerous advice from his mentor.

First things first. Kingston reflected on the loss to Okada. Humble in victory, humble in defeat. Kingston voiced respect for Okada being the better man in that evening. His emotions were raw feeling the sting of losing one title. Kingston will use that as motivation to defend the ROH strap against Briscoe. The Mad King had a parting message for Okada. Hold the AEW Continental Championship with pride. Kingston did his best to elevate the status of the belt, and he asked that Okada do the same.

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Kingston shares his thoughts after his #AEW Continental Championship title match against 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nq5Hj6LTOR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024

The following night on ROH TV, Kingston delivered a second message. Kingston received a phone call from Homicide questioning why he was being soft. Homicide wondered where was the Mad King who likes being vicious. Homicide believed that version of Kingston could have beaten Okada. Kingston took that advice from his mentor to heart and declared that the old Eddie is coming back for the ROH title fight against Briscoe. Kingston warned that he’s reverting back to his violent side, the one that doesn’t care about his life or his opponent’s life. It’s not personal. Kingston is returning to his former self in order to keep the ROH World Championship around his waist. If Briscoe doesn’t match the same level of fire, then Kingston can’t be held responsible for what happens.

"I'm gonna bring the old Eddie" - Eddie Kingston comments on his match against Mark Briscoe at #ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 5th



Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/Y339WDQq8r — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 21, 2024

That is dangerous advice from Homicide. There is the obvious danger of violence. When Kingston is determined on dishing out pain, he fulfills that goal at extreme levels. In that sense, this shift in personality is being used to hype the kind of match viewers won’t want to miss on Supercard of Honor.

There is also the double-edged sword of Homicide’s advice. When Kingston was deep in that violent mindset, he was unable to achieve championship accomplishments at the highest levels of competition. It was only until Kingston’s character focused on mental discipline that he broke through to a higher level of success. The key will be if Kingston can merge the two psychologies to become a stronger version of himself.

Do you support Eddie Kingston bringing back the old Eddie to fight Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor?