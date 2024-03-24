John Morrison & Taya Valkyrie ‘misplaced’ Dalton Castle’s Boys doing man stuff

It has been three weeks since John Morrison won custody of The Boys from Dalton Castle. ROH provided an update, and it’s not good news.

Last week, Castle interrupted Taya’s interview to demand knowledge of the Boys’ whereabouts. Castle was in the depths of despair without his little peacocks, then Taya drove him into a volcano of rage by claiming he wasn’t even fit to have Boys. Security intervened to pick Castle off his feet and escort him off the premises. Taya eventually revealed that Johnny took the Boys to the top of mountain to learn how to be men.

There’s no way anybody can keep a straight face watching this wackiness. The vocal intonations and mannerisms from Taya and Castle will force the chuckles.

So, how did that manly mountain trip fair? Johnny lost the Boys, or rather ‘misplaced’ them.

Johnny spilled the beans this week on episode 56 of ROH TV. When Lexy Nair inquired about the Boys, guilt crept across the faces of Johnny and Taya as they muttered about misbehavior. Castle emerged to confront those liars. Johnny admitted that they were lost. He blamed it on a bear during their mountain man endeavor. The Boys might have been eaten. Castle was mildly consoled by his backup Boys.

Once again, words don’t do this scene justice with all the ridiculousness.

If you’re wondering how Johnny managed to escape the bear, the answer is parkour. he chimed in on social media to remark, “If the bear is brown, lay down, the bear is black attack… that sounds like it was written by someone who got ate by a bear- “You hear a roar; parkour.””

If you have any leads on the whereabouts of The Boys, please contact Dalton Castle.