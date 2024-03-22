Tony Khan addresses Jack Perry’s future in AEW

If AEW President Tony Khan is upset with Jack Perry, one wouldn’t know it based on his reaction to a recent question about the former Jungle Boy.

Speaking with ComicBook Nation, Khan was asked about Perry’s work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and if fans will see his new character in AEW someday.

“I think you got to stay tuned,” said Khan.

Earlier this week, a report stated that Khan blames Perry for CM Punk leaving AEW for WWE and is part of why Perry’s been gone for so long. Last summer at All In from London, the biggest event in the company’s history, Punk and Perry had a backstage altercation minutes before the main card began. Rumors suggested that the altercation was triggered by Perry commenting on camera about using real glass in his All In Zero Hour match with Hook — a reference to an argument Perry and Punk reportedly had backstage at AEW television a few weeks earlier. Days later, Punk was fired from the company.

Following his termination, Punk returned to WWE months later in his hometown of Chicago. As for Perry, he was suspended indefinitely by AEW. He has not wrestled for the promotion since. However, the report that claimed Khan was upset with him also stated that he had not been fired.

Perry laid low for several months before turning up in San Jose, CA, at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley in January, where he tore up his AEW contract and wore an armband with the word “scapegoat” on it. Perry would later join the House of Torture faction. Earlier this month, he had a respectable showing in the New Japan Cup tournament before losing to former IWGP World Champion Sanada in the quarterfinals.

When Perry will return to AEW remains a mystery. In the meantime, Khan continues to track Perry’s progress, which he was complimentary of.

“Jack’s doing great things in New Japan, the New Japan Cup, he’s had a great run, he’s established himself over there. He feels he’s the scapegoat, but he’s doing great things, and he’s wrestling for a great promotion. And it’s been great tracking Jack’s progress in New Japan, and I think he’s done excellent work,” said Khan.

Perry is next scheduled to team with House of Torture’s Ren Narita against Shota Umino & AEW’s Jon Moxley at April 6’s Sakura Genesis. He’ll be back in the United States for a singles match with Umino at Windy City Riot on April 13 in Chicago.