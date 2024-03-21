Adam Copeland defeated Christian Cage this week on AEW Dynamite after smashing his balls with Spike. As a result, the Rated R Superstar is the new TNT champion.

So, what’s next for Adam after closing the book on his feud with Christian? He addressed that very question in the following backstage promo that was taped some time after Dynamite went off the air:

EXCLUSIVE! After making Christian Cage utter the words, 'I QUIT', and capturing the TNT Title for the second time, we hear from the NEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland!@RatedRCope | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CUFyDk2GAj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024

There’s no episode of AEW Collision this weekend due to WBD’s coverage of the annual NCAA Tournament for men’s basketball, aka March Madness. Collision returns on Saturday, March 30 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Copeland says he’s bringing back The Cope Open for that event, and this time it’s for the TNT title.

Adam wants to see new faces standing across the ring from him from here on out, so hopefully this won’t be some kind of swerve that leads to another match against Christian, Killswitch, or Nick Wayne.

Which wrestler do you think will answer the call for a TNT title shot on March 30? And will Adam finally come up with a better name for The Cope Open before then?

Give us your predictions in the comments below, Cagesiders.