Swerve Strickland knows Mercedes Moné is worth all that money

There’s a very good argument to be made that most pro wrestlers are underpaid, given the lack of a union in the industry and the low percentage of company revenues that typically find its way into the wrestlers’ bank accounts.

That’s one of the reasons why Mercedes Moné’s lucrative contract with AEW is a great thing for the industry, as it raises the bar for what the top women wrestlers should be expected to earn.

Here’s AEW star Swerve Strickland echoing that sentiment during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev:

“We’re building a dynasty now in AEW, and for what she could do for women’s wrestling, not just for AEW but across the industry period, it’s pivotal. And she’s a matriarch for that. I have never seen a women’s free agent make that kind of noise, ever. She’s top billing, she’s worth it, and hopefully that challenges other industries to have to boost the revenue for other female wrestlers like that.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

