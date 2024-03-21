Tony Khan might want to expand AEW Dynamite to three hours after looking at these numbers

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 20) episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The two shows aired back-to-back on TBS last night, essentially giving AEW a 3-hour block of live television on Wednesday night.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 800,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are nearly identical to last week’s 801K and 0.27, so it would appear the Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage “I Quit” match, Kazuchika Okada gunning for the AEW Continental championship, and week two of Mercedes Mone in AEW weren’t enough to juice the numbers.

Then there’s Rampage, which brought in an average of 541,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the key demo. For comparison’s sake, that’s the same exact demo rating as this week’s NXT and well above Rampage’s average Friday night range of 371,600 and 0.12 in those respective metrics over the last 10 weeks.

The numbers for Rampage definitely should have increased this week given it’s Dynamite lead-in. But is this evidence that AEW should abandon the Friday night time slot and permanently move to a 3-hour format on Wednesday nights? Or does that third hour drag the overall rating for Dynamite down too much if it’s expanded to a three hour show?

Here’s a breakdown of AEW Dynamite viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

