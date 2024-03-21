Ever since he left WWE and joined AEW last October, Adam Copeland has been feuding with his long-time WWE partner Christian Cage. Their 40-year story seemingly came to an end on last night’s (Mar. 20) episode of Dynamite when the former Edge defeated Christian in an “I Quit” match and won the TNT championship.

Now that Copeland’s program with Christian is over, he’s excited to tell some interesting stories with the rest of AEW’s loaded roster. That’s the gist of what he told Sports Illustrated in a new interview this week:

“We had to tackle this first–it couldn’t be ignored. To me, we had to do this story right, the way we always thought it could be. After this, there is a whole roster of people I want to wrestle. To me, it feels like the late 90’s. There are less handcuffs here. We’re able to try more here, and that’s exactly what I want.”

I just saw Copeland use at least three pairs of handcuffs to score the win over Christian on AEW Dynamite, for what it’s worth. But I think his bigger point is that AEW offers a more violent, edgier, and less scripted product than WWE right now. Darby Allin taking a crazy ladder bump through panes of glass is one recent way to illustrate some of those differences.

Adam further explains why he’s excited about the future in AEW, focusing on Tony Khan’s three recent free agent signings:

“I think it’s super exciting. I love that AEW is here to bring a different product to the industry. Now there’s Okada, Ospreay, Mercedes, plus all of us already here, and that makes one hell of a roster.”

Do you agree with Cope that the AEW product feels like the late 90’s? And now that The Rated R Superstar is finally done with Christian, who do you want to see him feud with next?

