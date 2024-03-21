Jon Moxley gets to beat the crap out of Jack Perry on WrestleMania weekend

Jon Moxley was curiously left out of AEW’s tag team championship tournament and has been missing from AEW programming ever since he and Claudio Castagnoli defeated FTR earlier this month at the Revolution pay-per-view. Jon’s three week absence from AEW Dynamite and Collision has left me wondering, where the f*** is this guy?

Well, if you are just like my 68-year-old mother and can’t get enough Mox, then perhaps you’ll consider checking him out when he is in Japan on the weekend of WrestleMania 40 to beat the crap out of fellow AEW roster member Jack Perry.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for Sakura Genesis, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Moxley is booked for the event in a tag team match against the former Jungle Boy, who is currently wrestling in NJPW as The Scapegoat.

Here’s the full lineup of nine matches that are booked for “Tokyo’s biggest event of the spring”:

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

EVIL (c) vs. Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openweight Championship

Shota Umino & Jon Moxley vs. House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Jack Perry)

SHO (c) vs. YOH for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Bullet Club (Chase Owens & KENTA) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. Francesco Akira & TJP vs. Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & SANADA) vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)

Ryusuke Taguchi & El Desperado vs TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita)

Perry has targeted Shota Umino ever since he joined NJPW, and Umino happens to be Jon Moxley’s ally, so now we’ll see what The Scapegoat is made of when Mox returns to NJPW in a couple of weeks.

The show will be available to watch live in English via NJPW World on Apr. 6 at 4 am ET. That means one possible scenario is to start your marathon day early with Sakura Genesis, take a nap before watching NXT Stand & Deliver at noon, and then finish your night off with AEW Collision lol night one of WrestleMania 40 at 7 pm ET.

