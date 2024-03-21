AEW Rampage recap & reactions (Mar. 20, 2024): Women’s street fight violence

AEW Rampage (Mar. 20, 2024) emanated from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Wednesday night show featured a women’s street fight in the main event, the Best Friends advancing in the tag title tournament, and more.

AEW ran a double-header with Dynamite and Rampage. This recap will cover the Rampage episode. For the Dynamite recap, click here. Catch up on all the details from both shows with the excellent play-by-play from Claire Elizabeth.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Daddy Magic were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Bullet Club Gold lounged at a pool in the Florida sunshine rather than be in Canada. Jay White and the Gunn sons mocked their attack on the Acclaimed and Bully Gunn last week.

The Acclaimed responded from the arena. Daddy Ass was too injured to even travel. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will hunt down the cowardly Ass Boys.

AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament wild card: Best Friends vs. Callis Family.

The sides were Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta with Chuck Taylor for support against Will Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher with Don Callis ringside. Powerhouse worked power moves all match on Cassidy’s lower back. Despite the pain, OC managed to lift Hobbs for Beach Break on the floor. Trent assisted the move with a jumping stomp off the apron to kick-start the motion. Hobbs was effectively sidelined for the rest of the bout.

Fletcher handled Cassidy for a spinning tombstone piledriver, but it wasn’t enough to finish for the three-count. The numbers got Fletcher when Trent scooted from behind to execute an avalanche half-and-half suplex. Cassidy followed for a flying DDT and closed with a superman punch.

Best Friends defeated Callis Family.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Kevin Matthews

Shibata pummeled his opponent to win with a 1-2 combo of a sleeper and a penalty kick.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Kevin Matthews.

New TNT champion Adam Copeland shared a champagne celebration with Daniel Garcia, the Best Friends crew, Top Flight, and Action Andretti.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rocky Romero

Callis returned ringside to assist the Alpha. Romero started strong, but Takeshita was too powerful. Romero found his groove again for an avalanche sliced bread and a barrage of suicide dives. Azucar went to work on Takeshita’s arm for a variety of submissions. Callis hopped onto the apron as a distraction. Romero took the bait to release the hold. Takeshita countered Romero on the turnbuckles for a piledriver then transitioning to a spinning blue thunder bomb. Romero still had signs of life to fight, but a hammering lariat ended that. Takeshita executed a spinning falcon arrow to win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rocky Romero.

Mark Henry hyped the feature attraction. Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

Street fight rules in effect. Stokely Hathaway was present for commentary, but he didn’t get involved in the match. The action was gritty early with Hart trapped in a chair taking slams and dropkicks. The spots of pain continued with Statlander’s backpack slam on Hart through a table. Willow had plans to do damage on the commentary desk, however, Blue flipped the script for a Code Blue onto the chatterbox.

Time for thumbtacks. Blue emptied a sack, so Statlander matched her with a sack of her own. Blue once again outsmarted her opponent to pull up Statlander’s shirt and powerbomb her off the turnbuckles onto the tacks. The tiny daggers stuck into Stat’s back.

The match progressed with Willow reviving to snatch Blue for a Death Valley Driver off the apron onto a pair of tables.

The finish came down to Statlander and Hart. The TBS champion took a back body drop onto a pile of chairs, but she dodged a 450 splash from Statlander, who crashed onto the steel below. Hart pounced for the Hartless submission, and Statlander tapped out in defeat.

Julia Hart & Skye Blue defeated Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale.

Grade: B+

A variety of styles across the board to tickle the taste buds of entertainment.

Whew, that street fight was rough. I say that in a good way. The high spots delivered excitement fitting for the feud. The thumbtack powerbomb was crazy. This win truly elevated Julia Hart and Skye Blue in my mind. They are both on the petite side, but they showed a true badass edge to legitimize their toughness. There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with the spooky girl gimmick. There was nowhere to hide in this street fight. Hart and Blue stood tall in the face of trouble and proved to be resilient. As much as I wanted to see the babyfaces triumph, Hart winning was the right call. She’s the TBS champion after all, so she needs that stroke to stay strong.

The tournament tag team match was well crafted to determine a winner. Will Hobbs was a badass tenderizing Orange Cassidy with ease. Powerhouse was protected by taking a super move on the floor to remove him from the finish. I like that Cassidy didn’t overcome the odds on his own. The beating from Hobbs on his spine would have made that unbelievable. Trent Beretta was in the right spot in the right time to turn the tide for the Best Friends. That avalanche suplex to Kyle Fletcher was vicious. It allowed space for Cassidy to earn the win with moves that weren’t dependent on him lifting anyone.

Katsuyori Shibata still possesses that special aura whenever on screen. Even when in peril, he stays cool, calm, and collected with the answer. Countering a fireman’s carry into a sleeper was pretty slick.

Konosuke Takeshita versus Rocky Romero put on a dandy as a random mid-card delight. Romero worked hard, and that in turn made Takeshita appear even better in victory. The Alpha looked like a peak specimen next to Azucar.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?